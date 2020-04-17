The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Theo is busted, Victor takes control, and Sharon faces surgery

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS show tease there is trouble surrounding the Jabot contest, a secret is exposed, and a family rallies around a loved one.

It is do-or-die time for several Genoa City residents, as one faces a dark secret, another could pay a high price for a bad decision, and one resident prepares for a life change.

The Jabot contest heats up

Jack (Peter Bergman) listens to pitches from both Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) for the Jabot rebrand. However, things go awry thanks to Kyle and Summer’s (Hunter King) plan to catch Theo cheating.

Kyle busts his cousin for stealing his idea. Despite Theo’s pleas that it will never happen again, and he will change his ways, Kyle fires Theo.

Jack is aware of what is going down at his family’s company. The question is, will he let Kyle fire Theo? Will Jack side with Kyle, or will he oust both of the feuding men?

Whatever Jack decides, one thing is for sure — the animosity between Theo and Kyle is not dying down anytime soon.

Victor is in damage control mode

Victor (Eric Braeden) sets out to repair the damage done to his family. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are furious Victor gave in to Adam’s (Mark Grossman) demands. The mustache is determined to reunite his family while keeping his secret.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) knows precisely what happened in Kanas, but so far, she is the only Newman family member who is privy to the information. All of Victor’s efforts to keep his past hidden are going to come back to haunt him.

A secret is exposed that will forever alter the Newman family dynamic. Will the truth regarding the Kansas secret finally come to light, or is another family truth bomb dropped?

Life-altering events

Sharon (Sharon Case) prepares for her surgery. She will turn to Nick for help before she takes the next step in her cancer battle. All of Sharon’s family is there to support her during her time of need.

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) prepare for their baby’s arrival. They get a little help from family and friends, who throw the couple a baby shower.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) finds motivation from a chat with Jack. Her next move may not be life-altering, but it is Phyllis, so there is a good chance it means trouble.

She is still outraged over Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) stealing her flash drive that could have helped Nick’s family. The new couple may be her next target.

It is a must-see week of the hit CBS daytime drama, and fans are not going to want to miss a moment of the excitement.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.