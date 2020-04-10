Why is The Young and the Restless a repeat on ‘Flashback Fridays’ and how long will it last?

Why is The Young and the Restless a repeat on Flashback Fridays? Fans of the CBS hit soap opera have noticed that for the last couple of weeks, the show been a rerun of a classic episode as opposed to a new one.

Not only are viewers wondering why there is a sudden change in schedule, but also how long will Y&R be repeating episodes on Fridays. Both are valid questions, especially since viewers are so invested in specific stories on the daytime drama.

Why is The Young and the Restless a repeat?

Adam (Mark Grossman) blackmailing Victor (Eric Braeden), Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) giving romance a second chance, and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) cancer storyline are just a few of stories that have fans glued to the TV daily. When the soap opera is a repeat, it is frustrating for fans who simply want to see what happens next in their favorite stories.

CBS has not issued an official statement for why The Young and the Restless is airing repeats on Flashback Fridays, but the reason is not hard to figure out. Production for the daytime drama has been shut down since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means the network is running out of new episodes to air.

Y&R films episodes four to six weeks in advance. Thanks to the impeachment hearings earlier this year, the soap opera had extra episodes in the can. The hearings caused the daytime drama to be preempted a few times.

However, with no specific date for production to resume, CBS had to come up with a way to make new episodes last longer. One way to do that is by airing classic episodes on Fridays. The network has gone this route the past few weeks but only announcing the repeat episode on Thursdays.

How long will Y&R Flashback Fridays last?

There is no specific time frame for how long The Young and the Restless Flashback Fridays will last. It all depends on how long the production for the CBS show is shut down.

Viewers should expect the soap opera to air classic episodes on Fridays for the foreseeable future. In all honesty, fans may want to be prepared for CBS to begin airing more than one day of repeats to preserve new episodes.

Even when production is back up and running, it will take time to get episodes filmed and ready for air. It is a process, but thankfully, Y&R and CBS have been doing it for so long things probably run like a well-oiled machine.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.