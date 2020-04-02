The Young and the Restless stars share heartfelt message to fans from quarantine

The Young and the Restless cast has come together to share a heartfelt message to fans from quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. It is a challenging time for everyone and several stars from the daytime drama want to remind fans they are not alone.

The world is turned on its head right now. Despite being in quarantine, The Young and the Restless stars are doing their part to help spread positivity, love, and sharing their lives with die-hard fans. It is a much-needed video that is bound to warm even the coldest of hearts.

Who is in the video?

From the comfort of their own homes Eric Braeden (Victor), Hunter King (Summer), Jordi Vilasuso (Rey), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Jason Thompson (Billy), Joshua Morrow (Nick), Beth Maitland (Traci), Bryton James (Devon), Brytni Sarpy (Elena), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Donny Boaz (Chance), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), Christian LeBlanc (Michael), Michael Mealor (Kyle) Kate Linder (Esther), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) and Peter Bergman (Jack) created a positive video message for their fans.

Every person involved is making sure that people know they are not alone and that everyone will get through this challenging time together. The heartfelt words have created a happy feeling so many people need to hear during this unprecedented time. They also took a second to remind fans to be kind now and always.

A glimpse into The Young and the Restless’ cast lives

Not only does the video share a warm and fuzzy message, but it also gives fans an insight into what life is like at home for Y&R’s quarantined stars. Hunter, for example, held her adorable dog while talking. Jordi included his lovely wife and their two daughters to help spread some joy.

Joshua had his daughter by his side, while Mishael had her son front and center for her part. Jason was the epitome of every parent right now, letting his kids jump all over him as he tries to talk to the camera. It was a nice change of pace for viewers to see their favorite Y&R soap stars in their home environment.

They may all be stuck in their houses, but the cast of The Young and the Restless is making sure fans know “we are all in this together,” and will “come out stronger than ever.”

The CBS stars made a heartfelt video to help break up the mundaneness of life in quarantine for fans. Their words of wisdom have gone viral on the soap opera’s social media accounts, with people praising the cast for the inspiring footage.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.