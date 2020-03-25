Demi Lovato reportedly dating The Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is dating Max Ehrich, an actor from The Young and the Restless. The two have been getting quite flirty on Instagram recently, which has not gone unnoticed by the singer’s fans.

People magazine confirmed the news that Demi and Max are an item. Reps for the new couple have not spoken out regarding the new romance, but social media says they are an item.

Social media sleuth’s reveal new couple alert

Social media super sleuths began noticing interactions between Demi and Max on social media over the past few days. Recently, the actor shared an Instagram story of him with Demi’s two dogs, Batman and Ella.

The couple appears to be self-quarantining together. Max shared a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram, alluding to him being at Demi’s.

“When u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love, & laughter,” he captioned the picture.

It didn’t take long for fans to notice Demi commented on the picture, saying, “Fine by me.”

The singer also liked a post of Max’s over the weekend — where he waxed poetically about finding love during challenging times.

A source close to the couple told E! News that Max and Demi met through mutual friends a few weeks ago. The insider expressed that the relationship is still new, but they are both extremely happy.

Demi’s new romance comes three months after her short-lived relationship with model Austin Wilson ended.

Who is Max Ehrich?

The actor who has caught Demi’s eye is best known for his role on The Young and the Restless as Fenmore Baldwin. Max played the character, who is the son of veteran couple Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) from 2012-2015. After exiting the daytime drama, Max went on to star in the CBS drama, Under the Dome.

Max has been acting since he was a teenager, getting his start as a dancer in High School Musical 3. He also appeared in the Lifetime movie, American Princess.

Like Demi, Max is a musician. He sings, plays guitar, and plays the piano as well.

Max has shared some of his musical talent with fans on social media. The talented artist has been using his musical skills to bring some light and positivity to fans amid the coronavirus outbreak.