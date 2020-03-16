The Young and the Restless’ Doug Davidson speaks out on status with CBS daytime drama

Doug Davidson (Paul) is speaking out regarding his status on The Young and the Restless. The daytime vet has only been onscreen sporadically over the past several months.

His absence has fans wondering what is going with the actor and character. Doug has been part of the Y&R family for over 40 years. Viewers are not happy with the lack of screen time for Doug and his character, Paul.

Doug updates fans

The last time fans caught a glimpse of Doug was on February 21. Paul was at the gala honoring Newman Enterprises, which was part of Eric Braeden’s 40th anniversary on the CBS show. He also aided in the investigation into Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) stabbing.

Over the weekend, Doug responded to Tweet sent out by a fan who didn’t understand why the writers couldn’t find a good storyline for veteran characters like Paul, Christine (Lauralee Bell), Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman).

“You are so sweet. Thanks. I don’t know. It’s a choice. I think they have chosen to go in new directions. There are a lot of moving pieces. I hope they have a concept,” Doug shared

According to Soaps.com, Doug also confirmed on social media that he does not have any more shows left to air. The actor has not filmed in a long time, telling his followers to draw their own conclusions.

Doug’s Y&R drama

In the fall of 2018, Doug confirmed that the CBS show did not renew his contract. The actor had been recurring for several months, but eventually, the soap opera cut him out.

Fans were outraged on social media about the treatment of the beloved daytime vet. Social media became flooded with angry fans blasting Y&R. The uproar worked because, in February 2019, Doug was brought back to the show, but still without a contract.

Even though the daytime drama added Doug into the mix a year ago, there has still not been a central storyline for Paul. The character has been used as a background or day player since his onscreen return. Paul occasionally makes appearances for police purposes or lunch with old friends, but that is it.

Now Doug Davidson has let fans know he is uncertain of his future on the soap opera. All of his scenes as Paul have aired, and he is not scheduled to work any time soon. It is disheartening for die-hard fans of the show who know that the actor and character are a crucial part of the daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.