Lee Phillip Bell death: The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful actors and fans react

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Lee Phillip Bell passed away yesterday. She was the co-creator of the CBS soaps, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

News of her passing has been spreading around social media and fans and actors from both shows have spoken out about the legacy Lee Phillip Bell left behind. It was nothing short of extraordinary and she will be missed among the soap community.

Who was Lee Phillip Bell?

Born and raised in Chicago, Lee Phillip Bell got her start in journalism there. She began The Lee Phillip Show in the early 50s and it was while doing that show that she met her would-be husband, William J. Bell.

While her husband was in advertising when they met, he left to become a soap writer. Of course, that was just the beginning for the Bells and their empire.

After spending time writing on Guiding Light, As the World Turns, and Another World, Lee and William co-created The Young and the Restless in 1973. In 1987, they debuted The Bold and the Beautiful, another co-creation from the power duo.

Read More Who is the new Phyllis on The Young and the Restless?

The couple shared three children, all of whom are currently involved in both soaps. Lauralee Bell has played Cricket on The Young and the Restless since the early 1980s. Bradley Bell is the executive producer and head writer of The Bold and the Beautiful. Finally, William James Bell is the head of the television production company.

Back in 2007, Lee Phillip Bell won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys. She was honored for her work in the soap industry and her contribution as a whole. In 1975, Lee Phillip Bell was awarded the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series for The Young and the Restless.

We are all devastated by the passing of Lee Phillip Bell. A television pioneer and powerhouse in her own right, she elevated daytime television in co-creating “The Young and the Restless” with her equally iconic husband, Bill Bell. We sadly mourn our true matriarch. 🙏🏻💜 pic.twitter.com/V5nUaz4N5E — Melody Thomas Scott (@MelodyThomasSco) February 26, 2020

Overall, she lived a very accomplished life and left an amazing legacy for her three children and eight grandchildren.

The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless actors and fans react to the loss

On social media, both actors and fans alike have been paying tribute to Lee Phillip Bell. She was an important part of the soap industry and two of her co-creations have withstood the test of time to be two of the four soaps left airing.

Greg Rikaart and Melody Thomas Scott have both shared messages about the passing of Lee Phillip Bell on Twitter. Fans have been sending condolences to the Bell family as well.

#LeePhillipBell was an extraordinary, extraordinary woman. She was smart, trailblazing, dignified and lovely as could be. #RIP — Greg Rikaart (@gregrikaart) February 26, 2020

Both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful Facebook accounts shared the news of Lee Phillip Bell’s passing with fans and followers as well.

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays on CBS.