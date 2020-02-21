The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sally realizes Katie told and Thomas’ plan is put into motion

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week indicate that the focus will shift to a selfless act and tensions will rise after a big question is asked.

Viewers have been in a perpetual back and forth between Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle) for what seems like forever. Every move he makes is calculated to improve his odds. Prepare for more of that next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Wyatt spends time with Sally

Now that Katie (Heather Tom) has spilled Sally’s (Courtney Hope) news to Bill (Don Diamont) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks), everyone is shifting things to accommodate her. She swore she would keep the secret, but that didn’t last long.

Sally will know something is up when Wyatt asks her to move in with him. He wants her to be happy during the time she has left. After a devastating diagnosis revealed that Sally only has a month to live, everyone wants to make sure it is the best for her.

Flo (Katrina Bowden) will become the heroine once again. Not only did she selflessly sacrifice her kidney so that Katie could live, but she is also going to let Wyatt leave to be with Sally while she endures the fight of her life. The two will spend time together, but it will be the last moments for a while as they agree to split for the time being.

At the beginning of the week, Katie will try to save Sally’s job as both Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) are not impressed with her current designs. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the Forrester father/daughter duo do the right thing, which likely means allowing Sally to stay on the team.

Thomas gets closer to Hope

Now that Thomas has proposed to Zoe (Kiara Barnes) his plan has been set into motion. Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) is upset that his dad is spending time with someone who isn’t Hope, and that has already caused concern.

As things move forward, Thomas wants Hope to realize being with him will make Douglas happy. When that happens, he will toss Zoe away like garbage, hurting her more than he intended to in the beginning. The ultimate goal is to win over Hope, and now, that looks like a very real possibility.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.