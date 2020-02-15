The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas uses Douglas and Liam wants him exposed

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video for next week promises taking Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) down is number one on Liam’s (Scott Clifton) list.

He knows that Thomas is still obsessed with Hope (Annika Noelle), and so does Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). When will everyone else realize that everything he is doing is for show and nothing more?

Thomas is willing to manipulate every situation

It has been happening for weeks and no one is any wiser. Thomas has successfully put together a relationship with Zoe (Kiara Barnes), and she fell for it. The two have been dating, and while she believes his intentions are pure, he is focused on making Hope jealous.

Not only has he strategically timed many moments, but he is also manipulating his son, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) as well. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that next week, Thomas will push his son to tell Hope he wants his mom and dad together.

She has been all about doing what is best for Douglas, even sacrificing her relationship with Liam to stay in his life.

Hope wasn’t going to accept the proposal with the stipulations he put on her. Douglas is her son now, and despite her relationship with Liam ending because he kissed Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), she wasn’t going to lose her connection to her child to marry him.

Liam promises to expose Thomas

As The Bold and the Beautiful jumps into the middle of February sweeps, Liam’s persistence also reaches new heights. He is going to talk to Zoe after she overhears the conversation between him and Thomas at Forrester.

Zoe was supposed to be helping Liam and Steffy feel out Thomas and find out if he was on the right track. Becoming involved with him was never the plan. Will she be able to see through all of the romantic gestures?

Liam will also let Hope know that he plans to expose Thomas. He still loves her, and even though she walked up at the wrong time, he did not initiate the kiss.

Little does he know, Thomas planned the entire thing and roped Steffy in, which is why she decided to go for it. She has attempted to speak up but has been stopped by her brother before spilling the beans.

It looks like the week ahead may not be a good one for Thomas.

