The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Wyatt tells Flo about Sally and Thomas makes a grand gesture

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Even in the thick of February sweeps, things on The Bold and the Beautiful move at a snail’s pace. This week though, there will be a few shockwaves sent throughout the canvas.

Sally’s diagnosis is still front and center

While The Bold and the Beautiful viewers may not know what the actual diagnosis for Sally (Courtney Hope) is, the whole ordeal is front and center next week. She only has one month to live.

Katie (Heather Tom) will go back and forth about whether telling Bill (Don Diamont) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) was the right thing. Not only did she break Sally’s trust, but she also has to worry about if the two she trusted will tell anyone else.

Wyatt will confide in Flo (Katrina Bowden) about Sally, and she will be there to comfort him. What solution will these two come to help a dying Sally?

Read More The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam and Thomas come face to face

Thomas makes a grand gesture

In a ploy to wrangle Hope (Annika Noelle), Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) cooks up a more elaborate scheme. He is going to use Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) once again. This time, it may work.

After planning a fancy dinner party at the Forrester estate, Thomas will be asking Zoe (Kaira Barnes) to marry him. This is going to catch everyone by surprise, especially because it is a very public gesture.

Zoe will consider the proposal but will put a stipulation on things. After hearing from Liam (Scott Clifton) about Thomas’ intentions, she is considering what his motives are.

All of the very public declarations are nice, but is there more to it than just a bit of romance?

Hope moves closer to Thomas’ grip

With all of the events taking place next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope will be drawn closer to Thomas. Douglas is being affected by his father’s manipulations, which is also affecting the position Hope is in.

She wants what is best for her son, even at the cost of losing her relationship with Liam.

Now, she must do what she thinks is right where Douglas is concerned, even if that means getting back together with the man who terrorized her and kept the fact that her daughter was alive a secret.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.