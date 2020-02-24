The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria’s life hangs in the balance

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for upcoming episodes of the CBS show reveal Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) life hangs in the balance after Ripley (Christian Keyes) stabbed her.

Newman Enterprises’ 50th-anniversary gala was a night full of paying tribute to Victor (Eric Braeden). However, a significant event in Genoa City rarely goes off without any drama, and the gala was no exception.

Victoria fights for her life

A case of mistaken identity has landed Victoria in a medically induced coma.

She had the misfortune of being dressed similarly to Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and talking to Billy (Jason Thompson) in a poorly lit room. Those three things got Victoria stabbed, and now she is fighting for her life.

The outcome looks bleak for Victoria, whose condition gets worse as the week goes on. Her injuries are enough to keep Victoria in critical condition, despite the doctor’s best efforts.

The medically induced coma does not have the desired effect Nate (Sean Dominic) had initially hoped.

Billy is consumed with guilt as he waits for word on Victoria. Although he is enemy number one on Victor’s hit list, Billy manages to sneak a quick visit with Victoria in the hopes he can reach her.

The Newman family prepares for the worst

Word spreads quickly about Victoria’s condition causing panic and concern for those close to the Newman family. They prepare for the worst as friends and family come together to rally around Victoria.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is distraught over her daughter’s condition. Mama bear can tell Victoria is not getting better.

The tension between Nikki and Victor mounts when he tries to reassure her that their daughter is going to be okay. Nikki doesn’t want to hear his false reassurances when they both know Victoria’s condition is dire.

Jack (Peter Bergman) is one of many Genoa City residents to show up to help the Newman family in their time of need. Victoria is beloved. News of her fighting for her life has people coming together to help in any way possible.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) will turn to people outside the family to help them deal with the traumatic ordeal. Are Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Chance (Donny Boaz) the two who listen to the siblings, who both fear they will lose their sister forever?

It is going to be a very challenging week for the Newman family. Victoria’s life hangs in the balance, and there is nothing anyone can do about it. The waiting game is going to get the best of everyone involved by week’s end.

Be sure to tune in daily to the soap opera to keep updated on what goes down with Victoria. The odds of her surviving this unscathed do not look good.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.