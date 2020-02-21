The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor makes demands, conflict arises for the Abbott family, and Amanda finds unlikely allies

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease demands are made, conflict takes over a family, new alliances are formed, and family gestures are given.

Oh yes, life is changing for several people in Genoa City. The Newman Enterprises gala is over, and it is do or die time for two prominent families.

Newman family demands, ultimatums and questionable motives

Victor (Eric Braeden) will call for the Newman family to unite amid Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) health crisis. He is determined that everyone rally together for his daughter. However, he is Victor, and when a family member is hurt, he goes on the warpath.

The business mogul issues an ultimatum to someone, and it is likely Billy (Jason Thompson) or Amanda (Mishael Morgan). After all, it is Billy’s connection to Amanda that got Victoria stabbed in the first place.

Sharon (Sharon Case) takes more control over her life and her cancer battle after learning what happened to Victoria. She is slowly letting people know about her diagnosis, as well as accepting help, but Sharon is determined to fight cancer on her terms.

As Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) looks forward to her future as Adam’s (Mark Grossman) wife, his motives come into question. Is there another reason, aside from love, that Adam asked Chelsea to marry him?

Abbott family crisis

The Abbott family forms a united front to help Billy through his downward spiral if he lets them. However, conflict arises when a couple of family members have different opinions on specific issues.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are known to disagree, as are Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Therefore, the Abbotts who cause conflict is anyone’s guess. Although Jack makes a gesture to Ashley, so they might not be the dueling Abbotts.

Throw Jill (Jess Walton), who uses a new business to help Billy, into the mix, and the fighting will be at an all-time high. She is desperate to help her son and is hoping a new project will set him on the right path.

Amanda finds allies

The fallout of Ripley (Christian Keyes) attacking Victoria instead of Amanda will have a domino effect. It will also force Amanda, Devon (Bryton James), and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) to put their differences aside.

Not only is Ripley a danger to Amanda, but he is on the loose in Genoa City, which means no one is safe, especially Amanda. Common ground will bring the unlikely trio together, even if it is only for the time being.

There is a lot more to the story of what went down between Ripley and Amanda. What is she hiding, and who will she come clean to first? Also, working with Amanda is bound to spark some memories of Hilary for Devon, and that will bring a whole new set of problems for him and Elena.

It is the last week of February sweeps, and fans are not going to want to miss a second of what goes down on the daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.