The Young and the Restless’ Elizabeth Hendrickson shares first photos of daughter Josephine

The Young and the Restless star Elizabeth Hendrickson shared photos of her daughter, Josephine, one day after giving birth. Elizabeth and her husband, Rob Meder, welcomed their first child, Josephine James, on Friday, March 27.

Elizabeth kept fans in the loop regarding the impending arrival of her baby girl the past couple of weeks. The coronavirus pandemic changed Elizabeth’s birth plan dramatically. She expressed in one social media post how challenging the time was for her as she prepared to be a new mom.

However, Elizabeth remained positive and rolled with the punches. On Friday, she let fans know she was at the hospital, and her daughter would be born soon.

Elizabeth’s happy announcement

The soap opera starlet announced the arrival of her daughter, Josephine in an Instagram post that included a couple of photos of the baby

“We did it ! We are now officially 3! Today we welcomed Josephine James into the world at 9:22am. 6lbs 11 ounces and 20 inches long. It was the most incredible birth thanks to my amazing midwife Didi and all of the nurses at UCLA Santa Monica. We couldn’t be more thankful for all of their hard work during a time like this,” Elizabeth captioned pictures of her happy little family.

She went on to thank all of her family, friends, and fans who have reached out to Elizabeth. The brunette beauty revealed she had read every comment on social media.

Giving birth amid a pandemic

Although Elizabeth and Rob are ecstatic over the safe and healthy arrival of their daughter, it hasn’t been easy. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Rob was not allowed to stay with his wife and daughter following Josephine’s birth.

Like so many other pregnant women, the outbreak has altered their birth plans as hospitals crackdown on who is allowed in the building.

“20 mins before we walked into the hospital, the midwives were notified that after delivery only the mother is allowed with the baby postpartum. Rob has to leave. We are heartbroken,” Elizabeth shared in her post, letting fans know she was getting induced.

In an interview with People magazine, Elizabeth expressed how she handled preparing for baby Josephine during this unprecedented time.

“When dreaming about the birth of your first child, words like ‘social distancing’ and ‘shelter in place’ never seem to enter into the picture. Yet here we were. Over the past month, we simply focused on the things that we could control, and we reminded ourselves how lucky we were and stayed positive,” she expressed to the magazine.

Elizabeth Hendrickson welcomed her first child, daughter Josephine on Friday. The Young and the Restless actress even shared pictures of her adorable baby girl. It is happy news her fans needed to hear.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.