Why is The Young and the Restless a repeat and when do new episodes return?

The Young and the Restless fans got quite a shock today when they turned in to discover the CBS soap opera was a repeat.

Now the daytime drama has been preempted a lot lately due to news coverage of the coronavirus. However, fans can usually catch the missed or interrupted episode later that night.

CBS often airs the episode over the night. The network also airs a same-day episode on CBS All Access at night or the next day on demand.

Today though, CBS chose to air a classic episode of Y&R. It was an episode full of nostalgia that softened the blow of having to wait until Monday for a new episode.

What classic episode aired?

The repeat episode revolved around Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) first wedding.

According to Soap Opera Digest, it originally aired on April 13, 1984. The splashy, eye-popping, over the top wedding, was the epitome of the 80’s era. Nikki’s extravagant gown that included a 10-foot train is truly a representation of that time.

The classic episode featured a few of Y&R’s fan-favorite veteran stars, many of whom don’t get much screen time these days. Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), and Doug Davidson (Paul) were all in the classic episode, which is still one of shows highest rated episodes to date.

Why did CBS air a repeat episode of Y&R?

CBS did not give an official reason for airing a classic episode, but there are a couple of reasons the network may have decided to forgo a new episode.

Y&R has shut down production amid the coronavirus pandemic. The show tapes four to six weeks in advance, and production was halted two weeks ago. Since it is going to be a few more weeks before new episodes can be filmed, the network will soon run out of new episodes to air.

Therefore, choosing to repeat a classic episode could be a way for the network to make the new episodes last longer. General Hospital has gone a similar route to ensure new episodes can air well into May.

Another reason could be due to all the preemptions. As mentioned above, Y&R has been interrupted or completely preempted a lot over the past couple of weeks. Perhaps CBS decided to air a classic episode instead of having another new episode interrupted by news coverage.

Likely, both concerns over the number of new episodes in the can and news coverage interruptions contributed to the network airing a classic episode.

The good news is fans can expect The Young and the Restless to resume airing new episodes on Monday, April 6. The bad news is the longer production on the daytime drama is halted, the higher the chances are that CBS will have to start airing more repeats of the soap opera.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.