The Young and the Restless’ Greg Rikaart tests positive for coronavirus

The Young and the Restless star Greg Rikaart has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor confirmed he has COVID-19 and is on the mend as he continues to self-quarantine.

Greg’s news comes nearly a week after he expressed his frustration over the lack of testing available in the United States. He has had quite the medical journey over the last week and has been keeping fans in the loop regarding his heath.

Greg Rikaart tests positive for coronavirus

The actor used Instagram to give the latest update on his condition Monday afternoon. Greg not only revealed he was finally tested but once again relayed the severity of the current health climate in the world.

“I just tested positive for coronavirus. I am a pretty healthy 43-year-old who doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink much, eats well and exercises regularly, and this has been the hardest experience of my life. Two+ weeks ago, everyone in my house had a bit of a cough, and my son came home from school with a high fever. Everyone recovered, but I deteriorated,” Greg began his update.

He went on to explain once again that he had been self-quarantined to keep his son and husband safe. Greg has been isolated from his family for 11 days.

Thankfully the soap star believes he has turned a corner and is on the mend. Per doctor’s orders, Greg is staying isolated from his family for another three days for their safety.

“Nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys. Furthermore, I want to thank you all for the well wishes, and I hope you heed the warnings. Stay safe, stay healthy, and stay inside,” he said, ending the message that featured pictures with him, his husband and son.

Greg Rikaart’s testing frustration

Last week, the Y&R star used social media to let fans know he had fallen ill. He also expressed his frustration over the lack of testing. Greg was fortunate enough to have a doctor come to his home, but even then, he could not get a test.

It took the actor over a week to finally get a confirmation on whether or not he had the virus. Greg’s frustration has been a common theme during the current health climate.

General Hospital actress, Chloe Lanier, had a similar experience as Greg. She opened up to fans regarding her health journey last week too. Chloe was also told she probably had the virus but could not be tested because of her age and lack of available tests.

Days of our Lives Christie Clark also has coronavirus symptoms and is in self-isolation. She has not been tested in the UK either.

Greg Rikaart is on the mend after testing positive for the coronavirus. The actor will hopefully be reunited with his family soon.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.