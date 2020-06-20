The Young and the Restless preview for next week: Daytime Emmy-winning performances week

The Young and the Restless preview for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease it is all about Daytime Emmy-winning performances.

CBS continues to dig deep into the vault of classic episodes to give fans a trip down memory lane. Next week is no exception, with the network pulling out all the stops to honor its top-notch onscreen talent.

Five outstanding Y&R stars are celebrated for performances that earned them a Daytime Emmy Award. The episodes lead up the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards, which airs Friday, June 26, on CBS.

Daytime Emmy winning performances week

It is hard to imagine how the powers that be at The Young and the Restless managed to narrow down its Daytime Emmy performances to only five. There is no shortage of extraordinary talent on the daytime drama.

From the show’s seasoned veterans to incredible newbies, Y&R is filled with actors and actresses that know how to bring their A-game. The stars can take a written word and turn it into performances that bring laughter and tears, or both.

What stars and episodes are featured?

The network is going back to the early 1980s for its latest theme week. There are three soap opera legends featured and two children, turned adult stars who continue to impress fans daily.

Beth Maitland (Traci) kicks off the week on Monday, June 22, in an episode that shows Traci being rescued by Danny (Michael Damian) and Cricket (Lauralee Bell). The episode dropped on June 27, 1984, and earned Beth a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress. She was the first Y&R star to win an acting award.

Eric Braeden (Victor) is the focus of the show on Tuesday, June 23. The episode features Victor starting over with Hope (Signy Coleman) and a young Adam. It initially aired on March 19, 1997, and won Eric a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor.

Bryton James (Devon) is showcased on Wednesday, June 24, in the episode where Devon must learn to deal with his hearing loss. The episode first aired on October 16, 2006. Bryton took home the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in the episode.

Peter Bergman (Jack) is honored on Thursday, June 25. Jack makes a confession about his marriage to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in an episode that dropped on November 15, 1991. Peter won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his stellar acting talent in that episode.

Camryn Grimes (Mariah/ex-Cassie) rounds out the week on Friday, June, 26 for a performance as Cassie. It is the episode where Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) are awarded custody of a young Cassie. The episode initially aired on July 19, 1999. Camryn was awarded a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress for her performance.

Be sure to tune in daily to relive the nostalgia and celebrate the talented actors on the daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.