The Young and the Restless preview for next week: Memorable weddings week

The Young and the Restless preview for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera shine a light on Genoa City’s most memorable weddings.

There is nothing like a soap opera wedding. The big event can be drama-filled or ooze romance. Both of which make fans extremely happy.

Next week, Y&R is taking a trip down memory lane with five of the most talked-about weddings on the daytime drama. Plus, some fan favorites that are no longer on the canvas are front and center for the latest theme week.

What is memorable wedding week on The Young and the Restless?

CBS has been airing classic episodes since new episodes of the hit soap opera ran out at the end of April. The network has done an excellent job of digging deep into their vault to create fun theme weeks that take viewers back in time.

Next week’s memorable weddings are no exception. CBS has pulled out all the stops with episodes that feature weddings fans have loved throughout the years. The chosen weddings aren’t necessarily ones fans immediately think of when hearing Y&R weddings either.

Soap opera weddings are a big deal, and anything goes when it comes to them. They are a rating booster, whether the wedding goes off without a hitch or is stopped.

What episodes will air during memorable wedding week?

Wedding week kicks off on Monday, June 15, with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) saying “I do,” despite Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) loudly disapproving of the wedding. The episode initially aired on February 19, 1996.

On Tuesday, June 16, fans will relive the Hawaii wedding of Danny (Michael Damian) and Christine, aka Cricket (Lauralee Bell). The romantic event is one for the books and first aired nearly 30 years ago on November 16, 1990.

Hump day features the return of two beloved characters on Wednesday, June 17. Genoa City gathers to watch Malcolm (Shemar Moore) and Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams) become husband and wife. The episode first dropped on July 11, 1997.

Thursday, June 18, features another one of Nick’s wedding. This time Nick is set to wed Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), but things don’t go as the couple had planned. The classic episode debuted on October 24, 2006.

The week winds down on Friday, June 19, with the fourth and so far final wedding of Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki in an episode that premiered on March 18, 2013.

It is going to be another week full of nostalgia on the hit daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily for a dose of reliving the most memorable Genoa City weddings.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.