The Young and the Restless preview for next week: Victor and Nikki share ‘A Lifetime of Love’

The Young and the Restless preview for next week’s classic episodes of the CBS show is all about the great love story of Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). They are not only a super couple, but their love has lasted decades.

Nikki and Victor have certainly put each other through the wringer. Their love for each other always wins out in the end. Even Victor and Nikki can’t fight their powerful love. Fans know they have tried to deny their feelings time and time again.

What makes Victor and Nikki a Y&R super couple?

After 30 years of watching Victor and Nikki’s love grow, fans adore them together, but also as individuals. The thing about these two is viewers have enjoyed watching their love blossom over the years. However, fans are also okay when Nikki and Victor are torn apart.

In true soap opera fashion, Victor and Nikki are continuously getting together and breaking up. They have married other people, had children with other people, and even tried to ruin each other lives. Their love story is riddled with conflict, which is simply another reason why Nikki and Victor are meant for each other.

There is no question the romance has been a driving force in the soap opera from the second Victor met Nikki. Besides the incredibly written storylines, the main reason for the couple’s success is Eric and Melody.

They are not only extremely talented actors, but their chemistry is undeniable. The CBS soap opera struck gold with those two, which is evident by their popularity and longevity with the show.

Which classic Nikki and Victor episodes will air?

The key moments from the epic love story of Nikki and Victor will start with the beginning of their romance. Theme week will end with one of the couple’s lavish weddings.

It all kicks off on Monday, May 4, with Nikki visiting the Newman Ranch for the first time as part of Victor’s test. The show initially aired on October 31, 1981. Tuesday, May 5, is a classic from August 17, 1987, that has Nikki dreaming of reuniting with Victor after Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is out of the picture.

Wednesday, May 6, viewers will watch Nikki take center stage at the Colonnade Room in an episode that debuted on June 2, 1990. Thursday, May 7, is a classic episode where Nikki and Victor once again can’t deny their mutual attraction. It aired on April 14, 1998. Ending the week on Friday, May 8, fans will watch Victor and Nikki remarry in style, which took place on September 5, 2002.

CBS is dedicating an entire theme week to the romance of Nikki and Victor. Make sure to tune in daily to relive some of their most talked-about moments.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.