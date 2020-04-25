The Young and the Restless preview: Katherine Chancellor theme week

The Young and the Restless preview for the Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper) theme week proves CBS is going all out to help fans forget there are no more new episodes of the daytime drama.

Last Thursday, fans watched the final new episode of Y&R until production can resume on the soap opera. It is not all bad news for fans, though. CBS came up with a plan that is going to give viewers a trip down memory lane each week.

The classic episodes will give long-time fans the chance to relive some of the most talked-about moments in Genoa City. Those vintage shows will allow new fans to embrace the history that has made The Young and the Restless a beloved soap opera for decades.

Katherine the Great theme week

Katherine the Great will celebrate a character whose presence is still felt today in Genoa City. The talented Jeanne passed away in 2013. A tribute to Jeanne and Katherine followed a few months later when Katherine too passed away.

There is no question that Katherine and the legendary Jeanne are still considered the queen of Y&R. Fans will relive five epic performances by Jeanne, revealing why Katherine was a force to be reckoned with, even in her later years. No one could hold a candle to Katherine, and that is still true today.

The preview video teases some of the best Katherine moments, including a classic smackdown fight with Jill (Jess Walton). Katherine’s friendships and love life will also be featured in the episodes.

What episodes will air during Katherine the Great theme week?

Now CBS isn’t only airing classic episodes featuring Katherine. Nope, each episode will have additional content that includes cast commentary. The behind the scenes insight into each show will take place at the beginning and end of the episode.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_YFEICHl6Y/

It has not been revealed which cast members will be adding the fresh commentary. However, the network has shared the five classic episodes, with original airdate that will make up the Katherine the Great theme week.

Monday, April 27, fans will watch as Katherine faces off with her doppelganger Marge. The episode first aired on March 1, 1990. Tuesday, April 28, features Katherine’s intervention from July 5, 2004. On Wednesday, April 29, the focus is on the second part of Katherine’s intervention, which premiered on July 6, 2004.

Thursday, April 30, fans will relive the iconic and hilarious cake fight between Katherine and Jill from April 3, 2009. Friday, May 1, rounds out the week with Katherine and Murphy’s wedding. The episode first aired on May 4, 2009.

It is a bummer that there are no new episodes of Y&R, but CBS’ back up plan of theme weeks does sound entertaining.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.