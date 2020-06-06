The Young and the Restless preview for next week: Romance takes center stage

The Young and the Restless preview for next week’s classic episodes of the CBS soap opera celebrates some of the show’s most romantic moments.

There are so many great love stories on the hit daytime drama. However, those stories are beloved because of the romantic moments that sweep even viewers off their feet.

Next week CBS is paying tribute to those great memories with a romance-themed week.

What is the romance-themed week?

As fans know, Y&R production has been shut down since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The soap opera ran out of new episodes at the end of April, forcing CBS to come up with a backup plan.

The network chose to air theme weeks, giving viewers a trip down memory lane with classic episodes. The romance-themed week is just what it sounds like. A week full of those juicy and hot moments featuring couples that have made The Young and the Restless what it is today.

No one does romance like the good people of Genoa City. From proposals, grand gestures, and simply declaring love, the couples of Y&R know how to do romance right.

What episodes will air during the romantic week?

CBS is pulling out all the stops for the latest theme week. It kicks off on Monday, June 8 with Victor (Eric Braeden) romancing Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) being wooed by Matt (Robert Parucha), and John (Jerry Douglas) is charmed by Joanna (Susan Seaforth Hayes). The episode is from July 18, 1986.

Tuesday, June 9, Nick (Joshua Morrow) whisks Sharon (Sharon Case) away on a romantic vacation, while Isabella (Eva Longoria) plots to keep Paul (Doug Davidson) from Christine (Lauralee Bell). The episode dropped on June 7, 2001.

On hump day Wednesday, June 10, fans will relive the romantic moment of Michael (Christian Le Blanc) proposing to Lauren (Tracey Bregman). It initially aired on May 5, 2005.

Thursday, June 11, celebrates New Year’s in a romantic way. Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) finally declares her love for Kevin (Greg Rikaart). Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Abby (played then by Emme Rylan) ring in the New Year together in an episode that dropped on December 30, 2010.

Nothing says romance like a wedding, especially a soap opera one where there are no hiccups. On Friday, June 12, viewers will relieve Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) second wedding in France. The episode first aired on February 14, 2012.

Romance is the name of the game next week when classic episodes of the CBS show air. Make sure to tune in daily for a chance to relive the past.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.