The Young and the Restless preview for next week: Villains fans love to hate

The Young and the Restless preview for next week’s classic episodes feature the villains’ fans love to hate.

Soap opera fans love a good villain. Y&R has had some of the biggest troublemakers over the decades the CBS show has been on the air. The characters are only as good as the actors who play them, so celebrating the villains is also a tribute to the talented soap stars.

Honoring the evil ones that make Y&R so good

The next them week focuses on those evil characters. Based on the preview video, CBS is digging deep into the vault to feature some of those legendary villains that have made history.

From Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) to David Kimble (Michael Corbett) to even reformed villain Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart), Genoa City has had some of the darkest people wreak havoc on the town.

Besides relieving the best moments from villains, viewers will also be reminded of former primetime stars that used to be on the show. Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) and Wilson Bethel (ex-Ryder) will be featured in the classic episodes.

What episodes will air during Villain theme week?

The week kicks off with the walls closing in on David Kimble and Nina (Tricia Cast) coming out of hiding on Monday, May 25. It is an episode that initially aired on October 7, 1991.

Tuesday, May 26, viewers will watch Isabella (Eva Longoria), and Christine (Lauralee Bell) settle unfinished business, while Paul (Doug Davidson) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) work to solve a mystery. The episode first premiered on August 14, 2003.

Hump day, Wednesday, May 27, will focus on Kevin and one of his revenge plans that goes wrong. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Sharon (Sharon Case) also fight for the spotlight at the Newman Ranch in an episode that dropped on October 10, 2003.

Thursday, May 28, fan-favorite villain Sheila shows up to surprise Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael on their honeymoon. Plus, John (Jerry Douglas) learns the truth about Gloria’s (Judith Chapman) past in an episode from December 15, 2005.

Rounding out the week on Friday, May, 29 Lauren and Michael finally come face to face with Lauren’s imposter, who is an old foe. Kevin races to save Jana (Emily O’Brien) from Ryder (Wilson Bethel). The episode debuted on April 27, 2010.

Oh, what a trip down memory lane it is going to be as Y&R classic episodes focus on the villains’ fans love to hate. Be sure to tune in daily to relive the nostalgia.

The young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.