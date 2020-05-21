2020 Daytime Emmy soap opera nominees announced

At last, the soap opera nominees for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards have been announced.
There are some shocking snubs and some surprise nods, which is par for the Emmy course. The list has a good mixture of talented stars from all four daytime dramas.
Fans will no doubt have social media buzzing with their feelings on the nominations.
Daytime Emmy Awards impacted by coronavirus pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic forced several changes to the Daytime Emmy Awards. Initially, the event honoring the best in daytime was canceled.
However, it was revealed yesterday the academy does plan on having a ceremony, but it will look quite different than last year’s celebration. Plus, for the first time in five years, fans will witness who takes home the Daytime Emmy on television.
CBS plans to broadcast the ceremony, which is a treat for fans who have expressed their frustration with the show only streaming in the past.
2020 Daytime Emmy soap opera nominees
Outstanding Drama nominees
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Lead Actor nominees
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) – The Bold and the Beautiful
Thaao Penghlis (Tony) – Days of our Lives
Steve Burton (Jason) – General Hospital
Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan) – General Hospital
Jason Thompson (Billy) – The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Lead Actress nominees
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) – The Bold and the Beautiful
Heather Tom (Katie) – The Bold and the Beautiful
Arianna Zucker (Nicole) – Days of our Lives
Finola Hughes (Anna) – General Hospital
Maura West (Ava) – General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Actor nominees
Wally Kurth (Justin) – Days of our Lives
Chandler Massey (Will) – Days of our Lives
Paul Telfer (Xander) – Days of our Lives
James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) – General Hospital
Mark Grossman (Adam) – The Young and the Restless
Bryton James (Devon) – The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Supporting Actress nominees
Annika Noelle (Hope) – The Bold and the Beautiful
Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) – Days of our Lives
Tamara Braun (Kim) – General Hospital
Rebecca Budig (Hayden) – General Hospital
Christel Khalil (Lily) – The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Younger Performer Actor or Actress nominees
Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire) – Days of our Lives
Thia Megia (Haley) – Days of our Lives
Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) – General Hospital
Eden McCoy (Joss) – General Hospital
Sasha Calle (Lola) – The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Elissa Kapneck (Sasha) – The Young and the Restless
Michael E. Knight (Martin) -General Hospital
Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Simon) – The Young and the Restless
Eva LaRue (Celeste) – The Young and the Restless
Chrishell Stause (Jordan) – Days of our Lives
Even though things have been changed up this year, the show must go on. Be sure to tune in and root for your daytime favorites!
The 47th annual Daytime Emmys will air Friday, June 26, at 8/7c on CBS.
