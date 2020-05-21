2020 Daytime Emmy soap opera nominees announced

At last, the soap opera nominees for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards have been announced.

There are some shocking snubs and some surprise nods, which is par for the Emmy course. The list has a good mixture of talented stars from all four daytime dramas.

Fans will no doubt have social media buzzing with their feelings on the nominations.

Daytime Emmy Awards impacted by coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic forced several changes to the Daytime Emmy Awards. Initially, the event honoring the best in daytime was canceled.

However, it was revealed yesterday the academy does plan on having a ceremony, but it will look quite different than last year’s celebration. Plus, for the first time in five years, fans will witness who takes home the Daytime Emmy on television.

CBS plans to broadcast the ceremony, which is a treat for fans who have expressed their frustration with the show only streaming in the past.

2020 Daytime Emmy soap opera nominees

Outstanding Drama nominees

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Actor nominees

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Thaao Penghlis (Tony) – Days of our Lives

Steve Burton (Jason) – General Hospital

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan) – General Hospital

Jason Thompson (Billy) – The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Actress nominees

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Heather Tom (Katie) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Arianna Zucker (Nicole) – Days of our Lives

Finola Hughes (Anna) – General Hospital

Maura West (Ava) – General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actor nominees

Wally Kurth (Justin) – Days of our Lives

Chandler Massey (Will) – Days of our Lives

Paul Telfer (Xander) – Days of our Lives

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) – General Hospital

Mark Grossman (Adam) – The Young and the Restless

Bryton James (Devon) – The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Actress nominees

Annika Noelle (Hope) – The Bold and the Beautiful

Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) – Days of our Lives

Tamara Braun (Kim) – General Hospital

Rebecca Budig (Hayden) – General Hospital

Christel Khalil (Lily) – The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Younger Performer Actor or Actress nominees

Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire) – Days of our Lives

Thia Megia (Haley) – Days of our Lives

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) – General Hospital

Eden McCoy (Joss) – General Hospital

Sasha Calle (Lola) – The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Elissa Kapneck (Sasha) – The Young and the Restless

Michael E. Knight (Martin) -General Hospital

Jeffrey Vincent Parise (Simon) – The Young and the Restless

Eva LaRue (Celeste) – The Young and the Restless

Chrishell Stause (Jordan) – Days of our Lives

For a list of other daytime television nominees, please click here.

Even though things have been changed up this year, the show must go on. Be sure to tune in and root for your daytime favorites!

The 47th annual Daytime Emmys will air Friday, June 26, at 8/7c on CBS.