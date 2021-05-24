General Hospital spoilers: Brando’s fed up, Britt and Jason grow closer and ‘Mike’ worries about Nina

Brando will do anything to protect Sasha and their baby, even anger Cyrus. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal several Port Charles fan favorites reach their boiling point as danger looms and romance blooms.

The final week of May sweeps will not disappoint fans. Twists and turns take several pivotal storylines to the next level with several surprises that will leave viewers talking for weeks to come.

Brando’s had enough of Cyrus

Now that he will be a father, Brando (Johnny Wactor) will do whatever it takes to protect Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and their child. Cyrus (Jeff Kober) continues to be a problem for Brando and Sasha.

The GH preview video features Brando getting fed up with his boss and telling Sasha that Cyrus can “go to hell..” Cyrus could have done any number of things to make Brando mad. After all, Cyrus’s obsession with Sasha isn’t lost on Brando.

Meanwhile, Cyrus continues to plot and scheme to take over Port Charles. Cyrus summons Peter (Wes Ramsey) to a meeting, where Cyrus clarifies they both have work to do.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Brando is interrogated by Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) before the week is over. Perhaps, Cyrus spills a deep dark secret of Brando’s to the police commissioner.

News of Sasha’s pregnancy spreads quickly throughout town. Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is the next person to figure out her friend is having a baby.

Will Sasha let Willow know Brando is the father or tell the same lie she did Cyrus?

Britt and Jason get romantic

Life on the run has changed the dynamic of Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Jason’s (Steve Burton) friendship. Their relationship takes a significant turn when things get romantic between them after Jason sees a vulnerable side of Britt.

The other woman in Jason’s life, Carly (Laura Wright), prepares to take action. Carly gets her team in place to make a move that fans can assume will be against Cyrus.

Unfortunately for Carly, things don’t go as planned. Carly ends up angry and devested, which can mean only one thing. There’s trouble on the horizon as hurricane Carly goes on the warpath.

Nina in trouble

Now that Nina (Cynthia Watros) and ‘Mike’ (Maurice Benard) are onto Elijah’s (Dan White) scheming and thieving ways, it has put them both in danger. Elijah knows that Nina is working with ‘Mike’ to dig up dirt on him.

At the Tan-O bar, a worried ‘Mike” informs Lenny Caulfield (Rif Hutton) and the sheriff that Nina is in danger all because of Elijah.

What happens to Nina that has Mike so freaked out?

That question and more will be answered this week on the hit ABC soap opera.

