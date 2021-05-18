Who are Sean and Tiffany Donely on General Hospital?

Sean and Tiffany Donely were a huge part of General Hospital three decades ago. Pic credit: ABC

Newer General Hospital viewers may be wondering who Sean and Tiffany Donely are and why they are being given several mentions this week.

Friday’s episode will feature a tribute to Sean (John Reilly) in Port Charles as news of his death has been revealed. The actor passed away earlier this year, and since then, viewers have been waiting to see what the writers would come up with.

Anna (Finola Hughes) got the shocking news of his passing from his wife, Tiffany (Sharon Wyatt), via a phone call while she was with Maxie (Kirsten Storms). Now, she is left with the task of filling in the people of Port Charles, and her first stop is Robert (Tristan Rogers).

Who are Sean and Tiffany on General Hospital?

Back in the late 80s and early 90s, Sean and Tiffany were a fixture in Port Charles. He was once the head of the WSB, so his friendship with Anna and Robert wasn’t surprising.

However, Sean wasn’t always a good guy. At one point in time, he worked with Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) to split the two up. His concern for their romance and the effect it would have on their jobs fueled his partnership with the evil madman.

Tiffany was Sean’s true love. Despite his playboy ways and affairs and relationships with other women, she was willing to work on their marriage and take him back time after time. The two were married at the Quartermaine mansion.

The couple appeared on the General Hospital spin-off, Night Shift, where they revealed they had a daughter, Annie Donely (Caitlin Reilly), named after Anna Devane, their good friend, and colleague.

Why was Anna looking to get in touch with Sean and Tiffany?

Currently, Chase (Josh Swickard) is in the same spot Tiffany was three decades ago. He was poisoned, and Peter (Wes Ramsey) is holding the cure. Given that Peter is Faison’s son, it isn’t too shocking that Anna would call Sean and Tiffany for help.

Faison did the same thing to Tiffany to get Sean to do his dirty work. He held her life over her husband’s head, making sure he kept him on his toes. In the beginning, it wasn’t clear that it was the evil madman behind her health crisis, but eventually, all was figured out.

Viewers will be able to watch the tribute to John Reilly/Sean Donely on Friday’s episode. Some familiar faces will return, including Mac (John J. York), Felicia (Kristina Wagner), and Kimberly McCullough. Reilly’s real-life daughter, Caitlin, will be in the role of Annie. Unfortunately, Sharon Wyatt wasn’t able to make the filming, so Tiffany will not be present.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.