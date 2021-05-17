General Hospital spoilers: Sasha’s pregnancy revealed and news of Sean Donely’s death

Carly finds out about Sasha’s pregnancy. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital is entering the third week of May sweeps, and this one will be special for long-time viewers.

Earlier this year, they promised a tribute to John Reilly, who played beloved WSB agent Sean Donely. He passed away, and now, that has been woven into the canvas as several of the actors who worked with him return to give him a proper Port Charles send-off.

As that wraps up the week, the other days will be filled with surprises and truth bombs.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Carly finds out Sasha is pregnant

In the General Hospital preview video, Carly (Laura Wright) is shocked to learn Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is pregnant. Actually, so were some viewers who are confused about who her baby daddy might be.

Michael (Chad Duell) and Sasha called off their second chance a few weeks ago, and in that time, she had a one-night stand with Brando (Johnny Wactor). Now, there is confusion about who fathered her child. If it is Michael, that will change everything where Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and he are concerned.

Brando is the less likely candidate based on timing, but it is a soap, so anything is possible.

As for who tells Carly, you can bet that it is Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs). General Hospital spoilers hinted the two would take a meeting, and that appears to be how this all unfolds.

Chase wants the truth

Finn (Michael Easton) has kept Chase (Josh Swickard) in the dark about what is happening to him. He doesn’t know he was poisoned by Peter (Wes Ramsey), and now, he wants the truth.

Will Finn tell him everything? The chances of that are unlikely as Anna (Finola Hughes) explained to him how much was at stake.

The fate of Chase has been teased throughout the month, and without a cure, things still look bleak for the Port Charles cop.

Sean Donely news

Speaking of Anna, she is seen telling Robert (Tristan Rogers) some bad news. It is likely about Sean passing away. They were incredibly close to him back in the 80s when they were the heart of General Hospital, with him even naming his daughter, Annie (Caitlin Reilly), after his friend.

Friday’s episode will be dedicated to remembering him. Mac(John J. York), Felicia (Kristina Wagner), Robin (Kimberly McCullough), and more will be making special appearances for the tribute episode.

Be sure to tune in all week so not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.