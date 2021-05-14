General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sasha wants space, John Reilly tribute, and more

Anna takes part in a special episode. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week promise there is still more drama on the way for the residents of Port Charles.

Two weeks into May sweeps has brought plenty of excitement, and the upcoming week won’t disappoint. It may not be as jam-packed with suspense, but it will end with a tribute that will touch the hearts of long-time viewers.

Sasha and Brando

After their night together, things have been super awkward between Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Brando (Johnny Wactor).

Next week on General Hospital, look for her to want some space, but you can bet that will not deter him.

Her pregnancy will be her shot at redemption. If she continues on the path she is on now; great things could happen.

Despite her attempt to push him away, Brando will be there for Sasha when she needs him at the end of the week.

JohnReilly/Sean Donely tribute

On Friday, the special episode dedicated to remembering John Reilly, who played Sean Donely, will air.

The show teased the episode following his death, and May sweeps was the right time for it to be shown. Look for fan-favorites Mac (John J. York), Felicia (Kristina Wagner), and more to attend the event. Also, John Reilly’s daughter, Caitlin, will be playing the role of Sean’s daughter, Annie.

When Anna (Finola Hughes) gets a call early in the week, you can bet on it being the news about the passing of WSB agent Sean Donely. The two were close, and the loss will be a great one for her and those who were around during their glory days.

Other Port Charles happenings

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is more intelligent than most give her credit for at this point in the game. She and Peter (Wes Ramsey) will make some decisions about the birth of their daughter but look for her to be working on ulterior plans.

“Nurse Jennings” (Kimberly J. Brown) isn’t fooling Maxie. The slip-up with the comment about her baby girl tipped her off, and now, she can’t trust anyone.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) budding friendship is on shaky ground, and now, it looks like it could be over for good. He has something to say, and it isn’t going to be anything she wants to hear.

Look for TJ (Tajh Bellow) to reconnect with Shawn (Sean Blakemore). The actor is back on contract at General Hospital, which means he will be more permanent in storylines. Speaking of that, could he be the person Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) helps next week?

Be sure to tune in daily to see how everything plays out.

