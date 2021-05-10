General Hospital spoilers: Cyrus gives some advice, Maxie panics, and Jason is at his ‘limit’

Cyrus and Peter meeting at the Metro Court. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers another intense week of the ABC soap as May sweeps kicks into high gear.

A lot unfolded during the first week of sweeps, including Jason (Steve Burton) being shot, Carly (Laura Wright) shutting Cyrus (Jeff Kober) down at the meeting with the five families, and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) learning that Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) was “kidnapped” by Jason.

Several plans that were set into motion are now up in the air. Will the people of Port Charles be able to pull it together before more things spiral out of control and people get hurt?

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Maxie panics

When Maxie gets a visit from Sam (Kelly Monaco), she isn’t shy about accusing Jason of kidnapping Britt. Of course, that isn’t what happened as she went willingly, but no one knows for sure (except Carly and the inner circle) that she went on her own accord.

She needs Britt to be there as her due date approaches if she has any shot at passing her daughter to Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton). The two devised a plan to keep Peter (Wes Ramsey) away from his daughter, and without the doctor, the switch won’t be possible.

Spoilers revealed that Maxie and Brook Lynn’s plan would hit a snag, and now, it looks like Britt missing is the wrench in their plans.

Cyrus meets with Peter

As the two most-hated men in Port Charles sit at the Metro Court bar, Cyrus issues Peter a warning. He tells him he only has a week to live, but who is “he?”

Presumably, he is talking about Peter, but did he spill the truth about Chase’s (Josh Swickard) condition to the drug lord? Or, is Cyrus threatening Maxie’s baby daddy? Anything is possible, especially when it comes to a conversation between these two.

Carly and Jason

With Jason on the run because he is a fugitive, Carly has to make some tough decisions. She was the one who sat in on the meeting of the five families when it was supposed to be Jason. Despite not getting involved in Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) business before he “died,” she has decided that she is all in now.

Speaking of that, look for Jax (Ingo Rademacher) to have a lot to say about it. He isn’t going to take too kindly to Carly stepping up for the business, especially while Joss (Eden McCoy) lives with her. They are going to go back and forth this week, leaving the bossy blonde angry.

Jason, he is done with it all. He is talking to someone on the phone and reveals that he has reached his limit. As viewers wait for the case against him to be dropped for Franco’s (Roger Howarth) death, there is a lot of work to be done to ensure Peter pays.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.