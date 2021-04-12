Is Chase leaving General Hospital?

Chase falls ill on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital rumors have been drumming up speculation that Josh Swickard may be leaving the show.

He has found tremendous success on Netflix and recently welcomed his first child. While he had been managing his GH role of Chase and filming for his movies, adding a new baby into the mix may be a bit much.

Could Chase be leaving General Hospital?

Peter poisons Chase

The General Hospital preview video alluded to Chase being the one who drank the poison Peter (Wes Ramsey) gave to the server.

In today’s episode, it was confirmed that he was the one who drank it. What happens from here remains to be seen for the character, but this could be an easy out for Josh Swickard if he wanted to exit the canvas.

Finn (Michael Easton) will reach out to Anna (Finola Hughes) as he suspects something isn’t right. Will they be able to peg Peter in the poisoning, or will it be another crime he can get away with?

Aside from the fact that Chase was poisoned, there were other signs he may leave the canvas. Dealing with the paternity bombshell would be enough to send him off the deep end, but that wasn’t the case.

Also, a reconciliation with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) was possible, but it looks like the writers chose to have her continue her feelings for Michael (Chad Duell). Without a relationship and a solid storyline, an exit could be on the table.

What else has Josh Swickard been up to?

He and his wife, Lauren, welcomed their first child, Savannah Kaye, not long ago. They took to Instagram to announce her arrival and share photos of the new baby girl.

They have also had two movies on Netflix do well. Their on-screen chemistry shows off their real-life romance beautifully. Roped and A California Christmas were received well, and with that, the couple may be interested in doing more movies.

Now that they have a niche, it could be beneficial to ride the wave of success while they can. Neither Josh nor Lauren have talked about what the future holds for them where Netflix is concerned, and given they just welcomed their first baby, and they are likely taking time to enjoy her.

Currently, there has been no official announcement from Josh Swickard about his time on General Hospital. Whether he sticks around and recovers from the poisoning or chooses to walk away remains to be seen.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.