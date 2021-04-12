General Hospital spoilers: ‘Someone you care about will die’

Peter threatens Anna and Valentin as they hold him hostage on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

As this week of General Hospital gears up to take off, the preview video promises there will be threats made.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) is backed into a corner. His reckoning is coming, and he is getting less careful about what he plans.

Last week, GH viewers saw him attempt to poison Finn (Hamilton Finn) while spending time with family. Unfortunately, they placed all of their cups on the turntable, and the poisoned drink was mixed in.

Peter threatens Anna and Valentin

Despite their guilt over what happened to Peter, Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) have decided to stop him.

After he offered them peace, or rather threatened them into it, they decided to take matters into their own hands.

Taking him hostage ensures the people they love will stay safe, but what if plans were already put into motion?

As Peter gets tied to the chair, he threatens both Anna and Valentin, saying, “someone you care about will die.” They have already checked on their loved ones, but keeping tabs on him is the only way they will feel safe.

When Finn shows up at Anna’s house, will he discover the secret in the basement?

Who did Peter poison?

In the General Hospital preview video, Chase (Josh Swickard) is seen lying on the floor. While many speculated it would be Gregory (Gregory Harrison) who would get the poisoned drink, it looks like Chase may be the one who was affected.

Could that be the reason that Finn lands at Anna’s house?

His eye was definitely on Finn when Peter was on the phone with Cyrus (Jeff Kober). What better way to get back at Anna than to kill the man she loves?

Other Port Charles happenings

This week on General Hospital, spoilers reveal that a plan will come into place for Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms). Could they be working with Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) now that Britt is onto her and knows she stole the ultrasound photo?

Things aren’t great for Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry), and this week, the wedge between them widens. Look for Taggert (Real Andrews) and Portia (Brook Kerr) to play a role in that as well.

A lot is happening this week in Port Charles, and viewers won’t want to miss a single moment of it.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.