General Hospital spoilers for next week: Peter makes a threat and Alexis makes a friend

Alexis begins life in prison. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s hit ABC drama episodes reveal that more plans are put into motion, and relationship decisions are made.

There have been many sad events that have transpired along with breakups of great magnitude. Surprising hookups and a shocking death also rounded out the last couple of weeks.

As the month continues, May sweeps storylines are being laid out.

Peter is front and center

Things aren’t going well for Peter (Wes Ramsey). The walls are closing in as the people of Port Charles get wise to the fact that he, not Jason (Steve Burton), murdered Franco.

Everything is complicated by the fact that Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is carrying his daughter. Despite the wedding blowing up in his face, he believes that she is still in love with him. Meanwhile, she is plotting with Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) to keep him away from their baby girl.

Speaking of plotting against Peter, Maxie and Britt’s plan comes together next week on General Hospital. How they plan to get away with a bait and switch plan remains to be seen, but something tells us that Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) may play a role in it.

Given that viewers now know that she is faking her pregnancy but needs a baby to make her plan work, she just may be willing to go along with the women to keep Maxie’s baby safe and to string Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) along.

Look for Peter to issue a threat early in the week. Will it be aimed at Finn (Michael Easton)? Remember, he looked directly at him while on the phone with Cyrus (Jeff Kober) this week.

Alexis makes a friend

Fresh in prison, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will be making a new friend. She needs to serve her time for her attack on Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), but will she be able to survive?

Cyrus has issued threats against her to Nikolas (Marcus Coloma), and he is going to attempt to appease the drug lord as he knows if he doesn’t, the consequences his aunt faces could be dire.

By the end of the week, Nikolas is going to make a move. It may be a wrong decision, especially since Ava (Maura West) had previously begged him to stop. She knows how dangerous this man is, and now, she is worried about her husband and his safety.

As she adjusts to her new life behind bars, Alexis is going to meet a new friend. Maggie (Sydney Walsh) is her cellmate, and the two will bond. This is the beginning of her new storyline, and fans are interested to see where things will head.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.