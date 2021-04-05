General Hospital spoilers: Carly promises Jason something and Alexis worries

Carly promises to do ‘whatever it takes’ for Jason. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal that this week will feature surprise guests, decisions, and worries as Port Charles’s people continue to face the consequences of choices they have made.

Last week was filled with court appearances and accusations, along with some realizations about what the future could hold.

With so much happening, it is bound to be a week of attention-grabbing episodes.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Alexis reveals her fears

After learning her fate in the courtroom, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has to get her affairs in order before heading off to serve her sentence.

With Sam (Kelly Monaco) helping her, she will confide that she is scared. Alexis and scared in the same sentence are new, mainly because she gave Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) a run for her money in court before losing her sobriety battle and her law license.

Carly will do ‘whatever it takes’ to get Jason out

As time passes, the realization that Peter (Wes Ramsey) did a good job framing Jason (Steve Burton) sets in.

There are a handful of people who believe in his innocence, with more coming around. Carly (Laura Wright) is working overtime to get Jason out, and she vowed to do “whatever it takes” to get him out.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) offered a deal for his mother’s exchange, and she was ready to take it, but Jason wasn’t giving in. Will she override his decision? Carly is spiraling without Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason around, and when that happens, the outcome is never good.

Other Port Charles happenings

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is working to put Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Ned (Wally Kurth) back together. She talks to them and insists that she does have her baby’s best interests in mind. Remember, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is the father, but there are some questions about how she plans to handle things.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West) begin to get worried. They believed that Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) was messing with them when a cockroach arrived. Of course, the possibility of it being Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) is high. He isn’t accepting of his father’s relationship with Ava, and sending things like that may be something he would do.

Laura (Genie Francis) has an unexpected guest when Cyrus shows up. She is worried about what he wants, even talking to Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) about it. What could he want from her that has her rattled?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.