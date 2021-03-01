General Hospital spoilers: Brook Lynn headed back to Port Charles

Brook Lynn is returning to Port Charles. Pic credit: ABC

It looks like Brook Lynn Quartermaine is back in Port Charles.

Amanda Setton was seen on the General Hospital set in a video (around the 19:30 mark) that was shared to Maurice Benard’s social media accounts.

Several GH stars sent messages for his birthday, and the finale to the video featured several co-stars on the set of the Quartermaine mansion foyer. They were running through, and Kirsten Storms was walking down the stairs with Amanda.

Brook Lynn is pregnant

Just before exiting Port Charles last year, Brook Lynn (then played by Briana Lane) revealed she may have been pregnant.

That left it up to assumptions that the character would be returning.

When General Hospital resumed taping last summer following a nearly three-month shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amanda Setton didn’t resume the role of Brook Lynn because she was expecting a baby. The show used Briana Lane in her place, to wrap up the storyline before bringing Amanda back.

Now, based on the video, it is clear there is a very pregnant Brook Lynn walking around Port Charles. So now, the big question remains who the baby’s father is. Of course, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is the likely suspect, but it is a soap, so anything is possible.

When will Brook Lynn return?

Based on the filming schedule for General Hospital, she should be back on screen sometime this spring.

There was no timeline for when the video compilation was put together, so if it was within the last two weeks, it seems that her reentry into Port Charles may just coincide with May Sweeps.

This is going to be a big deal, especially because General Hospital fans have been waiting to tie up the loose ends the writers left hanging when Brook Lynn was sent out of town following the brutal attack at the hands of Nelle (Chloe Lanier).

Adding a baby into the mix is going to be intense. If Valentin is the baby’s father, will Brook Lynn and him move into a relationship situation? There is a lot of unknowns, especially because it appeared that the writers were flirting with a Chase (Josh Swickard) pairing for her.

Now, viewers will have something to look forward to that will add another fresh splash into the Port Charles scene. She is going to bring mischief and drama, something that is definitely needed in the Quartermaine mansion these days.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.