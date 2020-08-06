What happened to Brook Lynn on General Hospital?

Brook Lynn looked different on today’s General Hospital. Is Amanda Setton leaving the soap?

Earlier this week, Lindsay Hartley stepped into the role of Sam Morgan while Kelly Monaco was on sick leave. The situation seemed to work well, and there is hope that Briana Lane stepping in for Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine will go over the same way.

Why is Brook Lynn being played by a different actress?

General Hospital has only been back with new episodes for four days. Viewers saw scenes with Brook Lynn and several members of Port Charles with Amanda Setton in the role. Today, that was not the case.

Briana Lane will be standing in for Setton in the role of Brook Lynn for several weeks at this point. It was revealed that Amanda Setton would be on maternity leave as she is expecting her third child.

With the way things are in regards to the coronavirus, it was decided she would not return to work at General Hospital until after she has her baby.

She spoke to Soap Opera Digest about her temporary absence. She said, “Despite being really excited and eager to jump back into GH, due to the many unknowns with Covid and expectant mothers, it was advised for us to wait it out.”

Who is Briana Lane?

When casting a temporary actress, General Hospital took into account that Brook Lynn isn’t just a pretty face. She also has musical talent. Both aspects were found when they cast Briana Lane.

Some General Hospital viewers may recognize her from bit roles she has had on shows such as Baby Daddy, Switched at Birth, Young and Hungry, and The New Normal.

She also has a musical background and dropped an album with Kate Miner in 2018.

Amanda Setton said this about Briana Lane, “I can’t wait to see what Briana brings to the character! It’s a real testament to the writers and the creativity at GH to bring this all together in order to keep the spirit of Brook Lynn alive for our amazing GH fans.”

How long will the Brook Lynn recast last?

Currently, it is unclear how long Briana Lane will be stepping in for Amanda Setton. General Hospital viewers know she is expecting her third child, but she didn’t elaborate on her due date or when her return to work could be expected.

For now, viewers will have to get used to the new Brook Lynn as she takes center stage next week in the ELQ drama.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.