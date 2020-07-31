General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sonny is distraught and Nelle is shaken

General Hospital is back with all-new episodes next week. Things in Port Charles still hang in the balance when it comes to a custody battle that has gone on for what seems like forever.

It has been just over two months since new episodes have aired. General Hospital spoilers reveal that the first week back in Port Charles won’t disappoint.

Custody of Wiley

As court remains in session, Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and Michael (Chad Duell) battle it out for custody of their son. She swears she had no idea he was alive, but viewers know that is all one big lie.

Michael and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) grow closer throughout the ordeal. They married for the benefit of Wiley, and because they both love that little boy, it looks like there may be feelings developing between the two as time passes.

The most recent General Hospital spoilers reveal Nelle is shaken. Does this mean that she loses the custody battle? It is likely since, by mid-week, she is going to be demanding to see her son.

Could it be that the case draws out longer and while they wait, she wants to visit with Wiley?

Deception gets moving

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Lucy (Lynn Herring) come to a decision about the company they are working on launching. Will they make the right decisions?

Remember, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is also a part of the company. Also, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is the face of the company, but will she continue to use drugs to get her through life?

Sonny’s life is impacted

There has been a lot happening in Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) life. From the attacks from Cyrus (Jeff Kober) to the declining health of his father, Mike (Max Gail).

A lot his happening, and next week on General Hospital, he’s going to be in a bad way.

Some big decisions will have to be made. Carly (Laura Wright) has attempted to help Sonny deal with what is going on. He doesn’t want to let Mike go, but the time is coming quickly.

Next week, she will find her husband beyond distraught. What will the right decision be?

After over two months of encore presentations of General Hospital, new episodes resume next week.

There are several unanswered questions, so tune in each day to make sure you don’t miss a single moment of what is happening in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.