General Hospital preview for next week: Final May episodes air ahead of new ones

General Hospital will continue with more May episodes next week. These will be the last ones viewers saw before the two-month hiatus and repeats.

Ideally, the refresher will get General Hospital viewers up to speed and current on what would happen in the coming weeks. New episodes will begin August 3, just after the final May episode airs at the end of next week.

Which episodes are airing this week on General Hospital?

Beginning on Monday, the episode from May 14 will air. The preparation for the trial begins and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) speaks with Michael (Chad Duell).

Tuesday’s episode originally aired on May 18. Nelle (Chloe Lanier) has a shocking announcement. After finding out that Michael married Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), Nelle took things to a whole new level.

Wednesday’s episode is from May 19. Sonny (Maurice Benard) is suspicious after an awkward encounter. Nelle is working overtime to convince Nina (Cynthia Watros) to be there for her. She offers her support.

Thursday’s episode is from May 20. Franco (Roger Howarth) surprises his lady love. Lulu (Emme Rylan) talks things over with Laura (Genie Francis). Sonny demands answers when a shocking union is revealed.

Friday’s episode aired May 21. This was right where General Hospital left off before it ran out of episodes. Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) acts out as she is still reeling from leaving Michael and his marriage to Willow. Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and Nina have a conversation.

What is coming up on General Hospital?

The verdict in the custody battle over Wiley should be happening soon. Nelle did manage to give pause, so it isn’t a slam-dunk case for Michael.

There is also the mystery of Nina’s daughter at play. General Hospital viewers know that Nelle has what appears to be the other half of the necklace that Madeline (Donna Mills) left for her daughter.

Are these two women mother and daughter? If so, how will that affect things in Port Charles?

Earlier this week, General Hospital began production again. Initially, things were set for a July 13 return, but it was delayed a week. It looks like things are progressing, and new episodes will begin airing shortly.

Some of the scenes shot ahead of the pandemic will be airing first. There hasn’t been any information about how they will put things together, but production is working hard.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.