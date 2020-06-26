General Hospital resume date: When will new episodes of GH air?

General Hospital is eyeing a mid-July return to production.

It has only been a little over a month since new episodes ran out, but viewers are ready to pick up right where things left off in Port Charles.

Production has been suspended at General Hospital since mid-March. It was the first soap to announce the news and was followed by the other three soaps.

Episodes lasted a month longer than the CBS counterparts, which has kept fans entertained.

When will General Hospital resume production?

At this point, an official date is still unclear. According to TV Line, General Hospital is looking at mid-July for production to resume. That is about two to three weeks away from now, which is promising.

There hasn’t been any talk of guidelines that will have to be followed or how the show plans to deal with love scenes. With the risks of COVID-19, the precautions have to be amplified.

Procedures have to be changed, and the actors and crew will likely have to be tested regularly.

If production resumes for General Hospital in mid-July, it will be the third soap to get going. The Bold and the Beautiful was the first to announce a return. There were some hiccups, but they are back to filming right now.

The Young and the Restless is set to resume filming after the holiday weekend in July.

Realistically, new episodes of General Hospital could begin airing at the end of August or the beginning of Septemeber if everything goes as planned.

Where did General Hospital leave off?

Viewers may remember that there is a huge custody war happening. Nelle (Chloe Lanier) showed up to the hearing with a brand new husband. She blackmailed Julian (William deVry) into marrying her, and now, things are going to get interesting.

Michael (Chad Duell) married Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) on a whim as well. Nelle learned about it and took her chance at doing the same. It looks like it may help her case.

Speculation is that she may get baby Wiley. If that is the case, prepare for epic fallout.

A lot is happening in Port Charles, and General Hospital viewers want to get back to the drama. Since last month, the network has chosen to air theme weeks.

This past week was focused on Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco), and next week will start a two-week focus on Sonny (Maurice Benard) and his kids.

Production is scheduled to return in just a few weeks. Things could change if regulations get restricted, or cases surge. For now, things appear to be pointing to mid-July.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.