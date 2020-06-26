General Hospital preview for next week: Sonny and his children are featured

General Hospital is continuing airing theme weeks as production remains suspended. Next week’s episodes are all about Sonny (Maurice Benard) and his children.

New episodes ran out in May, with themed weeks taking over for the last few weeks. This time, General Hospital viewers will get to see pivotal moments in the lives of the Corinthos children.

Which episodes will air on General Hospital next week?

Monday will kick off the beginning of Sonny’s children featured. The first episode features Sonny shooting Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). It originally aired January 2010 just ahead of February sweeps that year.

Tuesday will feature Sonny and Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) with an episode that originally aired in July 2010. The father and daughter duo will be going to therapy together.

Their relationship has always been complicated, especially given that her mother is Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

On Wednesday, it will be all about Michael (Chad Duell) and Sonny. This episode aired in November 2014. Michael confronts his father with a gun after learning he killed his biological father, A.J. Quartermaine (Sean Kanan).

As their relationship begins to deteriorate, Michael will take extreme measures to hurt Sonny.

Thursday’s episode will feature a turning point in the relationship between Sonny and Michael. The episode originally aired in June 2015. After being at odds for months, the father and son finally reach a breakthrough.

After raising Avery, Michael returns her to Sonny.

Friday’s episode will feature Morgan (Bryan Craig) and Sonny.

This episode originally aired in February 2016 at the height of sweeps. Morgan was just like his father, included in that the fact that he suffered from bipolar as well.

In this episode, Sonny saves Morgan from jumping off the roof at the hospital.

When will new episodes of General Hospital air?

At this point, there has not been a definitive date for when new episodes of the ABC soap will resume. Production has not received the go-ahead yet, and there have been some rumblings that it may be at least August before they resume.

Currently, the CBS soaps are working on getting new episodes to their viewers. The Bold and the Beautiful has resumed taping, and The Young and the Restless is set to begin July 6.

With the competitors all stepping up their game to get new episodes to viewers, General Hospital should be preparing to begin soon too.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.