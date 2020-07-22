General Hospital announces new episodes: When will the ABC soap return?

General Hospital is gearing up for new episodes in August. The ABC soap recently returned to production, and already, there is a promise for new content in the coming weeks.

It has been just over two months since new episodes have aired. General Hospital was able to stretch the pre-taped footage longer than the other soaps because of the impeachment trial in 2019 and added flashbacks.

When will new episodes of General Hospital air?

The intended start date is August 3. Soap Central confirmed that a rep for General Hospital revealed the timeline.

There were scenes shot pre-pandemic that had not yet been edited into an episode. It looks like those will be put together, and episodes will begin airing in less than two weeks.

At this point, it is unclear how these episodes will work. General Hospital didn’t elaborate on its plans with how things will be put together.

There has been some speculation that flashbacks may be added to stretch the content they do have while working to film new scenes with the added restrictions and guidelines.

Initially, General Hospital was set to return to filming on July 13. That was pushed back, and some of the actors returned this past Monday. Turnaround time varies based on how production works, and so far, an estimated timeline has not yet been revealed.

Where did General Hospital leave off?

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and Michael (Chad Duell) are currently locked in a custody battle. General Hospital viewers are waiting to find out what the judge will say and who will end up raising Wiley.

Michael married Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) on a whim, which, in turn, caused Nelle to act out and marry Julian Jerome (William deVry).

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) is still very much a threat. As Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) work to take him down, several things stand in their way.

Currently, General Hospital is airing the episodes that ran in May. It is a refresher of sorts. All of the drama leading up to the final episode that aired May 21, 2020, is being replayed so that viewers will remember what happened when the new material begins airing.

In just under two weeks, General Hospital will be back to airing new episodes. It will join The Bold and the Beautiful, which began with new content yesterday.

Days of our Lives has been new since the production shutdown due to their advance taping schedule. The Young and the Restless has not yet confirmed when episodes will be new.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.