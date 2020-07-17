General Hospital preview for next week: More May episodes air

General Hospital will be airing the next set of May episodes next week. Classic episodes aren’t resuming as the soap opera works to help viewers pick up the story from just before the soap went off the air in May.

With the pandemic shutting down production in mid-March, General Hospital had more episodes in the can than the two CBS soaps.

It aired through nearly the end of May and then, classic episodes featuring CarSon, Sonny (Maurice Benard) and his kids, and Nurses Balls.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Which episodes will air next week on General Hospital?

Monday will be the episode that aired May 6.

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) asks Nina (Cynthia Watros) to step up for her in court. She has been working on the Crimson boss for a while. With her manipulation tactics polished, she gained some ground.

Tuesday’s episode is from May 7.

Michael (Chad Duell) takes Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) to the hospital following her confrontation with Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton). Mac (John J. York) presses Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) about TJ’s (Tajh Bellow) disappearance, hinting he knows she knows more than she is saying.

Read More General Hospital spoilers: Bradford Anderson returns as Damian Spinelli

Wednesday’s General Hospital episode is from May 11.

Brook Lynn calls Julian (William deVry) for help after she is left in the police stations. The call saved him from a confrontation with Nelle, but that just furthered her plan for what was to come.

Thursday’s episode is from May 12.

This is when Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) decides what needs to be done. Michael is waiting to make sure things go well for the custody hearing, and she is going to step up when it counts.

Friday’s episode aired on May 13.

Michael gets support from his family. Laura (Genie Francis) comes through for her long-time friend, Robert (Tristan Rogers) when he finds out that Holly (Emma Samms) is presumed dead.

View this post on Instagram Thank God for #GeneralHospital. A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Jul 14, 2020 at 11:12am PDT

When will new episodes of General Hospital resume?

The thought behind airing the month of May’s episode is that they will lead into new episodes. General Hospital was set to resume taping earlier this week, but it was pushed back until next week.

If things work as they did with The Bold and the Beautiful, new episodes could be available in August.

The network has released no clear answer about when new episodes will officially begin. For now, viewers can rewatch the last couple of episodes to prepare to be caught up when new episodes do resume.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.