General Hospital spoilers: Will the double wedding happen?

Britt looks more annoyed than shocked when the special guest shows up on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal it is finally time for the double wedding.

As things with Peter (Wes Ramsey) start unraveling, he still readies himself to marry Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

Meanwhile, Finn (Michael Easton) has been distracted with the paternity test, but he is also ready to get married to his fiancee, Anna (Finola Hughes).

Off without a hitch?

Not so fast. Last week, General Hospital set viewers up for a big reveal this week. Friday’s show alluded to the fact that someone was at Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) grave when Maxie showed up.

It is likely to be Liesl (Kathleen Gati) as she was supposed to try to talk to the mother of her grandchild and give her a warning. Unfortunately for her, Maxie still believes that she is guilty and has no idea that her soon-to-be husband set Liesl up to take the fall for all of his crimes.

Expect someone to throw a wrench into everyone’s plans as this double wedding is going to be filled with obstacle after obstacle.

The General Hospital shocker

In the preview for this week’s episodes of General Hospital, it is clear that someone shows up and surprises the wedding guests.

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) look shocked as they turn around, and judging by the horrified looks on the guests’ faces, it is likely someone big who will be making a dramatic entrance.

The obvious choice is Liesl because she found the evidence at Peter and Maxie’s house. She wants to ensure that her grandson and his mother aren’t hurt by the man she is about to marry, but will it backfire in her face?

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) looks concerned in the preview, which is unlike her. After her recent encounter with Peter and what he did with Franco’s (Roger Howarth) medical records, she has growing concerns.

These episodes were supposed to have aired at the end of February sweeps, so fans can bank on high drama and shocking twists. After the delay in episodes due to the impeachment trial, everything is gradually working back out, but things are still lagging behind by four episodes.

Moving forward, the outcome of the double wedding is still up in the air. With the paternity results revealing whether Finn fathered Chase and the expectation of a shocking guest at the wedding, General Hospital viewers are in for a wild ride.

Be sure to tune in all week, so you don’t miss a single moment of the heightened drama.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.