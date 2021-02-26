General Hospital spoilers for next week: Peter loses allies and Nina is still seeking revenge

Peter is running out of allies on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week are foreshadowing big moves being made.

Viewers have watched as the people of Port Charles inch closer to exposing Peter (Wes Ramsey) for who he really is.

After the revelations of this week and the conversation between Anna (Finola Hughes) and Peter, anxiety is going to hit the roof when it comes to what will happen with the double wedding.

What will happen to Peter?

So much hangs in the balance where Peter is concerned.

There are several people who have high suspicions about him. Robert (Tristan Rogers) has been hard on Faison’s (Anders Hove) son. Next week, Anna is going to have to admit to her ex that she has made more than just one mistake when it comes to Peter, and it isn’t good.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is programmed to take out Peter, but will he be able to complete the mission? When he finds himself confronting the man who is about to marry Maxie (Kirsten Storms), will he be able to hold it together?

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna want to be the ones who handle Peter, but will they get the chance? With so many irons in the fire it is unclear which ones will win out.

Nina is still angry

Despite Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) offering Nina (Cynthia Watros) time with Wiley (Theo and Erik Olson), she isn’t content to let things be.

Believing that Carly (Laura Wright) did something to ensure Nelle (Chloe Lanier) died is at the forefront of her mind. Even though Carly and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) were cleared a second time by officials, Nina isn’t even close to being done with them.

As Jax attempts to reconcile with her, he is realizing his efforts aren’t going to be fruitful. Nina wants nothing from him and her focus is set on making Carly pay.

There has been some speculation that Nina will be crucial in keeping Sonny (Maurice Benard) away from home. Her interest was piqued when she called to speak with Phyllis (Joyce Guy) and he answered the phone. In the coming weeks, look for this storyline to pick up.

Other happenings around town include Chase (Josh Swickard) stepping up for Finn (Michael Easton) when he needs support. What happens remains to be seen, but brotherly love is always in style when it comes to these two.

Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) is going to send a message to Maxie, but will it be well received or will it cause more chaos in the life of the very-pregnant bride-to-be?

Be sure to tune in next week to see how everything plays out!

