General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina plots, Anna needs Valentin, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week reveal that February sweeps will continue to play out.

Viewers lost nearly a full week of shows due to the impeachment proceedings, but now, things appear to be on track.

With feuds brewing and other complications arising for some of the more intense residents of Port Charles, the stakes have never been higher.

Nina isn’t giving up

Now that Nina (Cynthia Watros) heard what Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and Carly (Laura Wright) said about Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and the cliff, revenge is all she can think about.

The crazier side of the Crimson boss is about to get another round of play, and General Hospital viewers will have to chance to see what she brings to the table when she isn’t trying to appease everyone else.

Viewers saw Nina meet with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) this week. She is going to want his help and this will be music to his ears. Getting back into Nina’s life and being with her is high on his list of priorities. He has been waiting for this moment, and he isn’t going to miss the opportunity to prove his undying love.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) will attempt to be there for Nina as well. The two shared great times with Nathan (Ryan Paevey), and next week, they will remember them together.

Anna comes clean to Valentin

Apparently, Valentin is the man of February sweeps. Anna (Finola Hughes) will be looking for his support next week on General Hospital.

She has been piecing things together now. It is clear that she believes Peter (Wes Ramsey) is who everyone has been warning her about, but the question is — what will she do about it?

Peter confessed his role in everything to Valentin. Anne will need Valentin’s advice on what the next step is, especially with the circumstances being dire. Will the two be able to figure out a way to handle Peter without feeding him to the wolves that are waiting in the wings?

Other Port Charles happenings

Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) still aren’t on the best of terms, especially since they discussed their separation.

Next week on General Hospital, the two will have an awkward encounter.

Spoilers are teasing there may be more heat between Curtis and Portia (Brook Kerr) coming. The two have been working on their friendship and have spent a lot of time together recently.

Could there be rekindling of their feelings?

As February sweeps continue to play out, be sure to tune daily so you don’t miss a moment.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.