General Hospital spoilers: Valentine’s Day in Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers reveal that it may be a deadly Valentine’s Day week in Port Charles.

While some couples are spending some time together, it looks like revenge is front and center, not love.

Viewers missed nearly a full week of shows due to preemptions, so the timing on when the spoilers will play out is a little iffy.

Jason shoots someone or something

Tensions have been rising in Port Charles following Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) “death.” Now that he is living his life as “Mike” due to amnesia, there are plenty of questions about what will happen next.

In Sonny’s absence, Jason (Steve Burton) has stepped up to run things, but not without push back from Cyrus (Jeff Kober). He has made it known that he wants to continue to push drugs through the town, but that’s not how things have been run. As their feud comes to a head over Cyrus’ mom being kidnapped, the two will continue to be at odds.

The preview video for Valentine’s Day on General Hospital shows Jason shooting his gun, but at who or what remains to be seen.

Revenge is the name of the game

It has been revealed that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) was Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) daughter. Of course, that means that Wiley (Theo and Erik Olson) is her grandson.

The General Hospital promo suggests she enlists Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) to help her get revenge on Carly (Laura Wright). As Jax (Ingo Rademacher) warns Carly about the fallout that is coming, Nina is already making plans.

Valentin will be all too happy to help his lady love, especially with the hope in mind they will reconcile and she will forgive him. That may be the case, but for now, she is focused on making Carly pay for keeping Nelle from her.

Also on the revenge page is Liesl (Kathleen Gati). She has enlisted the help of Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) to make sure Peter (Wes Ramsey) pays for framing her. The doctor isn’t innocent by any means, but she did not try to attack Andre (Anthony Montgomery).

Anna (Finola Hughes) is on her, which complicates matters. Will things be settled during February sweeps? That remains to be seen, especially with the news that more comings and goings will be happening over the next several weeks.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.