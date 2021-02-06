General Hospital spoilers: What will February sweeps bring?

Sonny is still going by “Mike” on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital is off to a slow start for February sweeps.

While there were some clear indications on where some storylines were headed, viewers were teased with a little bit more info recently.

The General Hospital co-writers spoke to Soap Opera Digest and teased what is happening in Port Charles during the month of love.

Nina’s plans

Most recently, Nina (Cynthia Watros) found out that her daughter was likely Nelle (Chloe Lanier) Benson. That wasn’t what she expected, but her boyfriend, Jax (Ingo Rademacher) knew that was likely the case.

Now, she has experienced betrayal to the deepest level, and when Nina is hurt, she lashes out. It dawned on her that Wiley (Theo and Erik Olson) is her grandson, and she is ready to make moves.

And, she went to call Phyllis Caulfield (Joyce Guy) to ask her more questions about the adoption of her daughter, but Sonny (Maurice Benard) answered the phone. He is calling himself “Mike” but she recognized the voice immediately.

What she does with the knowledge remains to be seen, but you can bet that she is going to toy with the idea of making Carly (Laura Wright) pay for keeping her connection to Nelle a secret.

Peter’s undoing begins

Everyone in Port Charles is getting wiser to Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) true intentions. Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) all but called him out when she crossed his path recently, which won’t be a good thing for her long-term.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is set to marry him, but she is second-guessing everything. Between Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) being in her ear and the concerns others have brought up, she doesn’t know what to do.

Franco’s (Roger Howarth) silence is imperative to Peter being kept safe. With the news of his tumor returning, Port Charles is on edge worrying about if he will revert back to who he once was. That has given Peter time to figure out his next move before Franco realizes how much of a role Peter played in Drew’s (Billy Miller) kidnapping and brain mapping.

Anna (Finola Hughes) is putting the pieces together as well. She has always wanted to believe her “son” is better than anyone thinks, but she is learning that is not the case.

Spoilers indicate Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has some tough questions for Peter. Will he attempt to help him out, or will he contribute to the undoing?

JaSam

With Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) officially over, it looks like the two may explore their options with other people in Port Charles.

Speculation has been looming that Sam and Dante could be a thing. They have been spending a lot of time together, and as they lean on each other more, the lines could get blurred.

As for Jason, his connection with Britt is undeniable. She has been confiding in him and working with him behind the scenes to take Cyrus down, and with Peter being a big problem, it would be in her best interest to have Stone Cold at her side.

As for the rest of Port Charles, there are going to be plenty of changes. Make sure to tune in daily to keep up with everything that February sweeps has to offer.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.