General Hospital viewers may be wondering about the nurse who was seen with Sonny (Maurice Benard) in the previews for the next new episode.

As predicted, Sonny has no memory of what happened to him or where he is. There is no identification on him, and despite the thoughts that he would remember who Mike (Max Gail) was when he was willing him to live, amnesia has set in.

Now, Sonny is in a hospital where no one knows who he is. In the previews, he was seen asking a nurse if anyone was looking for him yet.

Unfortunately, due to ongoing impeachment coverage, ABC has chosen to preempt General Hospital in all of the US markets. But, that didn’t affect those in Canada who were able to watch Wednesday’s episode in full.

But, that doesn’t mean there aren’t more questions.

Who is Phyllis Caulfield?

Over the last several months, General Hospital viewers have heard the name, Phyllis Caulfield (Juliette Jeffers). She was the nurse who took care of Nina (Cynthia Watros) while she was comatose and gave birth to her baby girl.

After searching for her and looking to get her knowledge about where Nina’s baby girl went, she popped up. Back in November, Phyllis met with Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and Nina to talk with them about what she knew.

Much to her disappointment, Nina didn’t get much from Phyllis. She helped facilitate the adoption, but that was as much as she knew. Of course, General Hospital viewers know that the little girl was likely Nelle (Chloe Lanier), who is dead.

Why is Phyllis Caulfield being talked about again?

It appears as though the nurse taking care of Sonny in the hospital he is at is Phyllis Caulfield. This was an interesting turn of events given her connection to Port Charles already.

While it is unclear where the writers are going with this, it will be interesting to see how this plays out. Viewers don’t know much about Phyllis aside from what was shown in her meeting with Nina and Jax.

Now, she is taking care of Sonny who has no idea who he is or what happened to him. Carly (Laura Wright) is working on accepting the fact that her husband may never come home, while the rest of the family has gathered to celebrate his life.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.