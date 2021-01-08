General Hospital spoilers for next week: Carly faces a decision and Jordan deals with fallout

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the new year isn’t bringing good news to Port Charles.

As tension mounts between the two sides in the mounting war, there is still a lot to figure out.

One rash decision may have started a chain of events that can’t be stopped.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Where is Sonny?

With Sonny (Maurice Benard) still missing and presumed dead by some, the next move is crucial.

Carly (Laura Wright) is going to have to make a big decision about what happens next. How long is too long without her husband? What are the next steps that need to be taken to ensure safety for herself and her children?

When Jason (Steve Burton) and Brick (Stephen A. Smith) meet, what they talk about may be surprising. Planning out the future is important, especially if someone needs to step into the role Sonny once held. That, of course, would be Jason.

Later in the week, look for Ava (Maura West) to have something to say to Carly. Will she come for Avery (Ava and Grace Scarola) after getting word about Sonny. No one called to let her know his situation and without him there to stop her, Ava may just be able to get time with her daughter that she desperately needs.

Jordan still pays for her decisions

Not only is Curtis (Donnell Turner) still incredibly upset with his wife, but Molly (Haley Pullos) will have to face Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) as well.

She had no idea that TJ (Tajh Bellow) was kidnapped by Cyrus (Jeff Kober), and now that she finds out the truth, there is a lot to mull over. What Jordan said to her about TJ and the way she treated her definitely had an effect on the decision she made to sleep with Brando (Johnny Wactor).

Curtis will talk TJ through something, presumably his feelings about what Molly did in the heat of the moment when she thought things with him were done for good.

As the rest of the storylines unfold, there will be some old friends who catch up. Look for Finn (Michael Easton) and Tracy (Jane Elliot) to cross paths once again. Their conversations are always fun, and after a week of heavy topics, this just may be a welcome break everyone needed.

Be sure to tune in daily to keep up to date with what is happening as the next couple of weeks are the lead-in to February sweeps.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.