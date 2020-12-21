General Hospital spoilers: Does Sonny die on GH?

General Hospital left viewers on a shocking cliffhanger last week as in the final moments of the show, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) was seen falling through a bridge above the river.

Many viewers didn’t see it coming. It was assumed that perhaps Julian Jerome (William deVry) would be going off the bridge and into the water, leading to his inevitable and already confirmed exit from the show.

Will Sonny die on General Hospital?

The promo for this week’s episodes of General Hospital is all about Sonny and the fall.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Jason (Steve Burton) was all about trying to save him, but he wasn’t fast enough to catch him before he fell.

Stone Cold jumped in the water, as made evident in the promo video. Unfortunately, it appears he comes up empty-handed.

As he hides in the shadows, a body is found. When they unzip the body bag, will they find Sonny or Julian?

It will likely be the latter as everyone knows he is leaving the show. deVry’s contract was up and not renewed. Killing Julian off was the way they decided to remove him from the show, and it was less hurtful than putting Lulu (Emme Rylan) in a coma and shipping her off.

Is Sonny missing?

Spoilers revealed that Carly (Laura Wright) would be worried this week. It was hinted it was because of Taggert (Asante Jones) being alive, but now, it looks like it will be because of Sonny.

Remember, Jason still has to show up at the police station following his release. Diane (Carolyn Hennesey) cut him a break with the police, but not showing up isn’t an option.

After what appears to be an all-night search, will Sonny be declared missing? How long will this storyline go on?

Ironically, it was rumored that Max Gail (Mike) was on the set ahead of the holiday break. Could Sonny be in dire shape and be getting a visit from his newly-departed father? Anything is possible on General Hospital, even a full-on rise from the dead.

With just three new episodes this week, they are all going to be must-watch shows. With Sonny’s life hanging in the balance and Jason left to find and save the only person in the world he won’t let down, will he succeed?

Remember, Thursday’s episode is an encore presentation and Friday the show is preempted for sports.

Be sure to tune in to find out what happens to Sonny.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.