What happened to Taggert on General Hospital?

General Hospital has pulled another switcheroo recast.

Marcus Taggert (Real Andrews) returned to the show and was connected to Trina (Sydney Mikayla).

Viewers thought he died after Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) men shot him, but the death was faked with help from Epiphany (Sonya Eddy) and a good plan.

Now, Real Andrews is out as Marcus Taggert and Asante Jones is in.

What happened to Marcus Taggert on General Hospital?

Back in November, it was revealed that the role of Marcus Taggert would be temporarily recast with Asante Jones.

The reason behind the recast was not revealed. No explanation, but the fact that is was leaked ahead of the switch means it likely won’t last long.

Some General Hospital viewers may recognize Asante from his work in primetime. This will be his first role in daytime, though he did have a bit part on The Young and the Restless a few years back.

Currently, the ABC soap has enough episodes in the can to air through mid-January. They typically take a two-week holiday break and that is still happening.

Given the timing for Asante to take over from Real, the two may switch back sometime after the holidays when filming resumes.

What is going on with Marcus Taggert on General Hospital?

It looks like there will be a lot of screentime for Taggert during the upcoming episodes of General Hospital.

He is dead as far as most of Port Charles knows. Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason (Steve Burton) have been hiding him out since he decided to return to Port Charles. Now, not only are they in on the secret, but Julian (William deVry) saw him and told Cyrus (Jeff Kober) about it.

With the drug kingpin sniffing around, the stakes have never been higher. In fact, he planted the notion her father is alive in Trina’s head, and now, she is searching for the truth. If Trina is anything, she is determined.

The role switch from Real Andrews’ portrayal to Asante Jones’s version means there will be Taggert scenes coming up. So far, he has been scarce, but with the cat out of the bag that he is alive, and Cyrus hot on the trail, Port Charles is no longer safe.

To find out how Asante Jones fits into the role of Marcus Taggert, be sure to tune in daily.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.