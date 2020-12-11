General Hospital spoilers for next week: Julian has a choice, Martin spills the beans, and Britt feels the pressure

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap opera promise more of the same when it comes to the search for a missing pub owner.

It looked like Julian (William deVry) may have met his maker following Sonny (Maurice Benard) confronting him in this week’s promo video, but he will live on into next week.

With the holidays drawing near, Port Charles is bubbling over with secrets that are about to come spilling out.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Who will be exposed next week? The list is a mile long.

Julian’s next move

Things for Julian Jerome aren’t looking good. Sonny will dole out an ultimatum, but will he oblige?

Remember, Cyrus (Jeff Kober) is the bigger fish, but Julian detonated the bomb that killed Dev (Ashton Arbab) and Dustin (Mark Lawson), and put Lulu (Emme Rylan) into a comatose state.

By mid-week, Julian decides he needs to disappear for good. He will ask a stranger for help, but will they help him?

Read More Is Sally dying on The Bold and the Beautiful?

This may be his last shot at staying alive. He better not mess it up!

Cyrus makes a move

As Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) realizes things are much more complicated than she thought, Cyrus comes to her with new information.

He has another plan, and this may give her the ammo needed to clue in Jason (Steve Burton). The two have built a surface-level friendship, and he held up his end of the bargain to ensure Brad’s (Parry Shen) safety.

Martin spills the beans

When Martin Gray (Michael E. Knight) arrived in Port Charles, no one knew what to think. He has now been woven into the storyline with Cyrus, with him revealing they are brothers earlier this week.

Laura (Genie Francis) will be put in a position where her safety is at risk. Will this have to do with the story the lawyer with the bad accent tells Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) next week?

She is rumored to be related to both Martin and Cyrus, presumably their half-sister. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Martin will make a discovery toward the end of the week. Will it be that Laura is his half-sister, and if that is the case, will he welcome it?

Look for Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) to have her attention focused on something. Will it have to do with the impending destruction of Peter (Wes Ramsey), or with Franco’s (Roger Howarth) health?

Be sure to tune in all next week so you don’t miss a moment of the action.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.