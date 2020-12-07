General Hospital spoilers: Sonny find Julian, Sasha wants revenge, and Tracy is shocked

General Hospital spoilers reveal it will be a tense week in Port Charles.

As news spreads that Julian (William deVry) was the person who planted the bomb that blew up The Floating Rib, Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason (Steve Burton) are on his trail.

Ava (Maura West) thinks her brother is dead and spilled the truth about Julian’s involvement with the explosion last week to Nickolas (Marcus Coloma).

So now, the biggest question that remains is — Will Julian actually die this week?

Sasha wants revenge

It looks like Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is released from General Hospital this week. She suffered an overdose and heart attack after the cocaine Cyrus (Jeff Kober) gave her was too powerful.

The truth about her “tryst” with Chase (Josh Swickard) was revealed to both Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

They know that Sasha never did anything with the cop, and it was all a setup so Michael would marry Willow and get full custody of Wiley.

This week, it looks like there will be a conversation between the former lovers. The outcome is unknown, but given that Michael always attempts to do the right thing, he may want to reconcile with Sasha.

She is going to have her hands full as she wants revenge after her release. Brando (Johnny Wactor) finds her in Cyrus’ apartment. Will he be able to save her from making a mistake?

Sonny pulls a gun

Finally, Sonny comes face to face with Julian.

He has been waiting for this moment since Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) gave him up as the accomplice who helped Brad (Parry Shen) keep Wiley away from Michael.

That, coupled with the explosion that killed Dev (Ashton Arbab) and left Lulu’s (Emme Rylan) life hanging in the balance, has given the mobster plenty of reason to want Julian Jerome dead.

Will this be the end of things between the men?

Monica spills the beans to Tracy

Now that Tracy (Jane Elliot) is back in Port Charles, she will have her nose in everything. Not only that, but her opinions will also be interjected at every turn.

Ned (Wally Kurth) confided in Monica (Leslie Charleson) that he slept with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). That information will be shared with Tracy, who is as horrified as one would expect.

Is this the beginning of the end of Ned and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero)?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.