General Hospital spoilers: Nikolas questions Ava about Julian and Michael and Willow’s future is on the line

General Hospital spoilers for Friday’s episode reveals that Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) continues to wreak havoc in Port Charles. Many lives are at stake as his backstory is currently unfolding.

Laura (Genie Francis) seems to be in the center of it all, but now Martin Gray (Michael E. Knight) is also intertwined in this intriguing storyline. Things are becoming a little more clear as connections are finally being made.

In the meantime, the previews for Friday reveals that many in Port Charles have plenty of questions that need to be answered.

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Nikolas wants answers

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) just found out from Ava (Maura West) that Julian (William deVry) is supposedly dead. Of course, fans who watched Thursday’s show discovered that he is very much alive, at least for now.

However, Ava believes that her brother fell to his death at Wyndemere. Now she is forced to come clean with Nikolas when he asks her in the previews why she would want to kill Julian in the first place.

Will she really confess to her husband that Julian was responsible for the bombing that left his sister in a comatose state?

In other General Hospital spoilers, Jax (Ingo Rademacher) wants to know if Nina (Cynthia Watros) has forgiven Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). Carly (Laura Wright) is also on a rampage as she approaches Sonny (Maurice Benard) about making Julian pay for his crimes.

Ava is struggling to accept Julian’s death, West Coast. Did she do right by his and Cyrus’ victims?

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @MauraWest @marcuscoloma pic.twitter.com/jPDoJcrY7W — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 3, 2020

Michael, Willow, Chase, and Sasha

This foursome will be on screen on Friday’s show. However, their futures continue to be uncertain.

Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) decide that it’s time to face the truth. Chase (Josh Swickard) heads to GH to seek out the new General Hospital chief of staff, Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud), to get some answers.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is still recovering in the hospital from the heart attack that she had due to her drug overdose. She seems angry at someone as she asks how they could do that. Will her anger be directed at Brando (Johnny Wactor)?

Trina and Josslyn

Cyrus is using Trina (Sydney Mikayla) to lead Taggert (Réal Andrews) out of hiding so that he can kill him—again. Julian spilled the beans to Cyrus about Taggert being alive to save himself.

Now that Trina has heard the truth from Cyrus that her father isn’t dead, she will likely tell Joss (Eden McCoy) about it. The previews show Trina wanting her BFF to promise her something.

It seems likely that the girls may share the secret that Taggert is alive and Trina wants to find him. She has no idea that she is walking right into a trap set by Cyrus, which is sure to prove to be dangerous for her and her father.

Be sure to tune in to find out what happens next.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.